Von der Leyen hands over cars to Ukraine’s security forces 

On 24 February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed over 50 cars provided by the EU to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen visited Kyiv on 24 February to support the country on the second anniversary of the Russian full-scale war.

The cars will be used to support the investigation and prosecution of war crimes in de-occupied territories and adjacent areas. Thirty are destined for the NPU and twenty for the OPG.

“They will help authorities stabilise the territories that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have bravely liberated from illegal Russian occupation. This delivery comes shortly after the EU provided a modern mine-clearing machine to Ukraine. With this equipment we support Ukraine in making de-occupied land safe again,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

Cars provided via the Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) are part of a larger support package for needs in high-risk environments. This procurement is being carried out under the ‘Integrated Response Mechanism for Ukraine’, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office.

Overall support under this project includes demining equipment for the Ukrainian State Emergency Services, and generators of all sizes to address energy shortages caused by Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. The budget of the support package totals around €19.9 million, out of which the European Commission contributes €18 million and Germany €1.9 million.

