EIB to provide technical assistance to Moldova to improve key road corridor 

On 21 February, the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a new technical assistance and cooperation agreement with Moldova in Luxembourg, aimed at improving a key road corridor in Moldova.

The technical assistance package consists of studies to be conducted in the coming months, to prioritise road sections along the Ungheni – Chisinau – Odesa corridor, for staged implementation.

For each section, the studies will identify options to improve capacity, level of service and road safety, and ways to reduce the exposure of people living close by, to noise and pollution, by moving transit flows outside inhabited areas.

Once completed, the Ungheni – Chisinau – Odesa road corridor will be a key link of the extended Trans-European Transport (TNT) Network, aiming to make the principles of free movement of people and goods possible and practical in real life.

The agreement is to be implemented under the JASPERS-managed facility for Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC), funded by the European Union.

