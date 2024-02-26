Notice to Angelo Talebi and Daniel Beech Customers: Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately
KlaymanToskes Represents Numerous GWG Investors Seeking to Recover Investment LossesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Angelo Talebi and Daniel Beech of Western International Securities to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss recovery options.
KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous investors who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds. The law firm has filed a FINRA Arbitration claim (no. 24-00101) seeking to recover investment losses on the behalf of an investor who suffered losses in high-risk, illiquid GWG L Bond Investments recommended by Daniel Beech (CRD# 6169844) of Western International Securities’ Westlake Village, CA branch.
Beech has recently been hit with a Wells Notice by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) and is being investigated for allegedly paying transaction-based compensation to an unregistered person, who KlaymanToskes believes is Angelo Talebi. According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the investor was first introduced to Daniel Beech and Western International by his former financial advisor, Angelo Talebi (CRD# 2243829) of Beverly Hills Financial Planners. Talebi has been hit with 38 customer complaints, the majority of which are related to his recommendations of unsuitable alternative investments.
Beech was also recently named in several FINRA customer complaints alleging $796,000 in collective investor damages. Talebi was previously suspended by FINRA for 60 business days, and was fined $10,000, in connection with findings that while he was registered with Royal Alliance Associates, another brokerage firm, he executed trades in his customer’s account at a different FINRA member firm.
Angelo Talebi is currently registered as an investment advisor with Beverly Hills Financial Planners in Sherman Oaks, CA. Daniel Beech is currently registered as a broker with Innovation Partners, LLC in Charlotte, NC, and as an investment advisor with IP Financial Advisory Services in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Customers of Daniel Beech and/or Angelo Talebi that suffered losses at Western International Securities, Beverly Hills Financial Planners, Innovation Partners, and/or IP Financial Advisory Services, are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes immediately to discuss recovery options at 888-997-9956, or fill out a short contact form for a free and confidential consultation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com