The Largest Credit-Union Advocacy Event to Showcase Eltropy’s AI-Powered Unified Digital Conversations Platform
CEO Ashish Garg, a staunch advocate for credit unions, will demonstrate how Generative AI is transforming community FIs at the Governmental Affairs Conference
Kudos to Eltropy for leading the digital conversations revolution. We look forward to seeing their latest AI-powered platform innovations at the 2024 event.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), will showcase its latest innovations next week at the annual Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC), March 3-7, at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
— Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services
At a time of change and economic uncertainty, GAC 2024 — the credit union advocacy event of the year — is a crucial forum for top credit union professionals, industry leaders, and decision-makers to come together and address the latest industry trends and challenges.
"Staying ahead of the curve on what lies ahead for our industry and how we can solve it through exponential technologies is critical for our industry’s preparedness. As a dedicated supporter of the credit union movement and a valued partner of America’s Credit Unions, we are honored to join this conversation at GAC 2024,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy.
“We share the credit union mission of helping our communities achieve financial well-being,” he added. “In this new era of generative AI and digital conversations, Eltropy's AI-powered Unified Conversations Platform is making it easier than ever before for people to access capital in the moments they need it the most. Millions of people use our products daily to connect with their credit union and it's incredibly humbling to see our technology enable access to financial products and services that are changing lives.”
Eltropy’s AI-powered Unified Conversations Platform is uniquely tailored for today’s community banks and credit unions and trusted by over 600 community financial institutions.
“The annual GAC event is the perfect venue for showcasing innovations like Eltropy’s that are purpose-built to help credit unions address evolving member demands, compliance needs and talent shortages, while keeping costs manageable,” said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. “Kudos to Eltropy for leading the digital conversations revolution, and we look forward to seeing their latest AI-powered platform innovations at the 2024 event.”
Visit Team Eltropy at booth #1432 to learn more – and check out our latest webinar on the “Impact of ChatGPT-style AI on Community Financial Institutions” that can be viewed here.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the industry’s first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via text, video, secure chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
About Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC)
The Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) is the country's largest credit union advocacy event, convening credit union leaders, professionals, and industry experts annually in Washington, D.C., to discuss the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. Learn more at https://www.cuna.org/events/the_governmentalaffairsconference2024.html
