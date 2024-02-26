Cyber Threat Intelligence Market: A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | IBM, Symantec, McAfee
The Cyber Threat Intelligence market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.65 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 4.42 Billion.
The Cyber Threat Intelligence market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.65 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 4.42 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cyber Threat Intelligence market to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Cyber Threat Intelligence market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Cyber Threat Intelligence market. The Cyber Threat Intelligence market size is estimated to increase by USD 11.65 Billion at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 4.42 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Symantec (United States), IBM (United States), FireEye (United States), Check Point (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), McAfee(United States), LogRhythm (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Digital Shadows (United States)
Definition:
Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) is information that is collected, analyzed, and used to identify potential cybersecurity threats to an organization. CTI includes a range of data sources, such as threat reports, vulnerability assessments, and network logs, and is used to inform decision-making and improve an organization's security posture. The goal of CTI is to help organizations understand the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by cyber threat actors and identify potential vulnerabilities in their systems. By identifying and mitigating these threats, organizations can improve their overall cybersecurity and reduce the risk of data breaches and other cyber-attacks.
Market Trends:
• Evolution of Next-generation Security Solutions
• Organization's Need to Deploy Next-Gen Cybersecurity
Market Drivers:
• Growing Incidences of Security Breaches and Cyber Crime
Market Opportunities:
• The Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) market is like a goldmine right now. As technology advances, so do the threats, and businesses are willing to invest in staying one step ahead.
• Think of it as being the detective in the ever-evolving world of cybercrime. Companies need someone to help them navigate the dark web and decode the language of hackers. There's a growing need for real-time analysis, proactive threat detection, and strategic decision-making based on intelligence.
• It's not just about preventing attacks; it's about understanding the enemy and predicting their next move. If you can offer a comprehensive and actionable CTI solution, you're on the right track.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Cyber Threat Intelligence market segments by Types: IT, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Others
Detailed analysis of Cyber Threat Intelligence market segments by Applications: Large Enterprises, SMEs
Major Key Players of the Market: Symantec (United States), IBM (United States), FireEye (United States), Check Point (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (United States), McAfee(United States), LogRhythm (United States), Kaspersky (Russia), Digital Shadows (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
