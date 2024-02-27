Arthur Ricks: Computer Science Expert and Community Technology Educator
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a Bachelor of Computer Science from ECPI University, Arthur Ricks has dedicated over a decade to the field of technology, both as a professional and an educator. Their journey, spanning 10 years in the tech industry, has been marked by a deep commitment to making technology accessible and understandable to all.
For over five years, Arthur has been a driving force in community centers, teaching computer literacy and bringing technology closer to people. Their efforts have not only illuminated the path of digital understanding for many but also enriched lives through the generous provision of laptops and scholarships totaling over $5,000.
Arthur Ricks has played a pivotal role in introducing over 300 students to the world of technology. Today, their focus has evolved to encompass future technologies, aiming to prepare the next generation for the advancements that lie ahead. Arthur's passion for technology education and their significant contributions to community learning make them a beacon in the field, inspiring students and peers alike.
The mission of Novel Views is to provide high-quality computer education to children and young adults ages 10 – 17 through a customized training
curriculum and mentorship. With an emphasis on marginalized communities and technology desserts, we commit to breaking down cultural and systemic barriers that may hinder young people from obtaining the computer knowledge and skills needed to be successful in their education and career endeavors.
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, technology education is not just a benefit; it's a necessity. Integrating technology into education empowers students with the skills needed for success in the 21st century.
It goes beyond mere computer literacy; it's about fostering digital citizenship, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. With technology, educational boundaries expand, offering students a more engaging, personalized, and accessible learning experience. This section can highlight how technology prepares students for future careers, enhances learning experiences, and bridges the digital divide, making it an indispensable part of modern education.
The mission of Novel Views is to provide high-quality computer education to youth ages 10-17 through customized training and mentorship. We emphasize teaching in communities that lack adequate access to technology, and are committed to breaking down cultural and systemic barriers that hinder young people from obtaining the computer knowledge and skills needed to be successful in their education and careers.
For more info; Kindly visit their website: https://www.novelviews.tech/
ARTHUR RICKS
NOVEL VIEWS
+1 757-980-7833
INFO@NOVELVIEWS.TECH