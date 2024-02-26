This New Streaming Service Is Taking Viewers By Storm
This New Streaming Service Offers Thousands Of Titles With New Content Daily At A Fraction Of The Cost Of Other Streamers
At BINGE, we wanted to offer an alternative for people to watch compelling and engaging TV and films, without having to pay top dollar for them.”ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released streaming service BINGE Movies & TV is taking subscribers by storm.
— Bonnie Bruderer
Viewers are tired of paying upwards of $15-$20 a month and even then, still being subjected to ad breaks.
This is why the launch of BINGE Movies & TV has been winning over subscribers in droves.
This newly released platform features over 100 unique content providers and thousands of indie series and films, adding new content daily.
To celebrate the release of this new APP, BINGE is offering all viewers a 30-day free trial to binge all these incredible titles, found at trybinge.tv
Viewers are delighted at the vast selection you can find on the streaming service, everything from award-winning series, educational children’s programming, current talk shows, horror films, true crime, food shows, yoga, and most other genres.
The app is easy to navigate and contains thousands of titles, so you will never run out of things to binge on. It is available on ROKU, iOS, Apple TV & Google Play, as well as a web-based option.
“The current state of the streaming services was vastly disappointing, with most platforms charging upwards of $15.00 per month and even then still running ads. This was not ok, especially in today’s strained economy. At BINGE, we wanted to offer an alternative for people to watch compelling and engaging TV and films, without having to pay top dollar for them.” Said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO BINGE Networks.
With the uptick in viewing behavior over the last years, since the pandemic, BINGE went all in curating some of the most unique, binge-able, and desirable titles, most not found anywhere else. This is truly a platform to explore if you need some new shows and films.
BINGE quickly identified the shift the industry would be taking and went all-in on curating a very large, diverse, and binge-able catalog. The company brought on Allison Jernigan, as their Chief Content Officer, a seasoned veteran of the film and entertainment industry. Allison came from Cinemark and quickly enrolled world-class filmmakers and producers on the platform.
BINGE Networks is best known for offering content creators distribution as a service. They have been around for over 10 years and actively work with over 150+ streaming networks, to get their content creators licensing deals and monetization. BINGE manages one of the larger private film catalogs, with over 15,000 titles in their management. They are a team of filmmakers, dedicated to changing the way distribution has been done and getting creators paid.
Bonnie Bruderer
BINGE Networks
+1 727-776-2137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other