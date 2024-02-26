Submit Release
February 23, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Statement on Victory Over NCAA

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released the following statement regarding today's victory over the NCAA:

"Today's decision is a significant victory in our effort to protect Virginia's student-athletes from the NCAA's restrictive and unfair rules," said Attorney General Miyares. "The students putting in the countless hours of hard work, sacrifice, and determination should have the freedom and capability to negotiate and benefit from their skills and abilities. Student-athletes generate millions of dollars for the NCAA, its members, and corporations within the college sports industry – it's only fair that they have more freedom over what they earn. The NCAA has taken advantage of talented young athletes for too long."

