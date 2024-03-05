'Strengthen Your Cybersecurity' with METCLOUD and Chorus: Introducing Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR
METCLOUD & Chorus partner to `Fortify Digital Security`: Introducing Microsoft Sentinel & Defender XDR for Enhanced Cyber Defence.BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to escalating cyber threats, METCLOUD and Chorus have announced a partnership aimed at bolstering digital security with the introduction of Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in enhancing cybersecurity, offering clients robust solutions to protect their valuable assets. Recent statistics from gov.uk reveal the severity of the situation: 32% of UK businesses reported suffering a cyber-attack or breach in 2023, with medium businesses experiencing a 59% attack rate, and large businesses facing a staggering 69% attack rate. This underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures, which is why METCLOUD and Chorus have introduced Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR.
Through Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR, customers can expect to benefit from a myriad of advantages:
Improved Response Times: Leveraging advanced automation technology, the partnership achieves a 40% automation rate, facilitating faster response times and cost-efficient security solutions.
Enhanced Protection: The integration of Cloud-native SIEM (Security Information and Event Management), rapid threat remediation through SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response), and advanced AI-driven threat detection fortify systems against evolving cyber threats.
Efficient Incident Handling: With a UK-based 24x7x365 CSOC (Cyber Security Operations Centre) and the robust capabilities of Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender XDR, swift incident response and efficient handling minimise disruptions to operations.
Flexibility and Affordability: Tailored offerings from the partnership provide flexibility to meet diverse business needs, coupled with cost-effective pay-for-what-you-use pricing to scale security solutions sustainably.
Complete Visibility: Gain proactive threat identification and mitigation across endpoints, empowering informed decision-making to protect organisational assets.
Ready to elevate your cybersecurity defences with METCLOUD and Chorus? Explore the power of Microsoft Sentinel and Defender XDR to shield your organisation from evolving cyber threats. Contact METCLOUD today to secure your digital landscape.
About METCLOUD: METCLOUD is a multi-award-winning cybersecurity hybrid cloud platform that harnesses sophisticated cyber defence, surveillance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies.
About Chorus: Chorus is a leading Microsoft Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), providing advanced managed security services through their UK-based 24/7/365 Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC).
