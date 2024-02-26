Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America Unveils Esteemed Speaker Lineup
The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America, proudly unveils esteemed speaker line-up for its forthcoming conference.SANTA CLARA, UNITED STATES , February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America has revealed the newest additions to its speakers’ lineup for its forthcoming conference, slated to be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024.
Among the notable speakers set to take the stage are:
- Alissa “Dr Jay” Abdullah, Deputy Chief Security Officer - Mastercard
- Benjamin Benhan, Global Privacy Attorney - eBay
- Michael Tayo, AVP, Vulnerability Management & Application Security - U.S. Bank
- Animesh Singh, Executive Director, AI and Machine Learning Platform - LinkedIn
- Shams Zawoad, PhD, CISSP, Director, Threat Analytics & Research - Visa
- Umesh Jagannatha, Director IT Security Engineering - Gilead Sciences
And many more.
See our list of speakers here: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/speakers/
This distinguished cohort of speakers, combined with an already impressive lineup, ensures attendees an enriching and insightful experience.
Beyond the speakers, the Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America promises a diverse range of presentations covering pivotal topics essential to the evolution of cybersecurity and cloud computing technologies across various industries. Attendees can anticipate gaining invaluable insights and actionable strategies from presentations covering:
- Zero Trust
- Threat Detection & Response
- Training, Talent & Culture
- Cyber Security Landscape
- Identity & Access Management
- Application Security
- Hybrid Cloud strategies
- Cloud Adoption
- Cloud Transformation
- Data Security
- Disaster Recovery Strategies
- Smart Cloud Security
These presentations aim to furnish attendees with a comprehensive understanding of prevailing trends, challenges, and opportunities in the cybersecurity and cloud computing arena, empowering them to drive innovation and success within their domains.
With an anticipated attendance of over 7,000 and a lineup featuring 200 speakers across various tracks, Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America presents a unique opportunity for CIOs, CTOs, CEOs, senior managers, and technology enthusiasts to remain at the forefront of industry developments.
Organized by TechEx Events, the conference will also host six co-located events, including the AI & Big Data Expo, Unified Communications Conference, Intelligent Automation Conference, IoT Tech Expo, Digital Transformation Week, and Edge Computing Expo, offering a comprehensive exploration of the technological landscape.
Sophy Searight, Head of the Conference, remarked, "The inclusion of these esteemed speakers and engaging presentations underscores Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America’s commitment to delivering valuable insights to attendees. We are thrilled to welcome these industry leaders to the stage."
Attendees can select from various ticket options, granting access to engaging sessions, the dynamic expo floor, premium tracks featuring industry leaders, a VIP networking party, and a sophisticated networking app facilitating connections ahead of the event.
For more information and to secure your place at Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America, please visit https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/.
About Cyber Security & Cloud Expo: The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo series provides a platform for top-level discussions spanning cybersecurity and cloud technologies and their impact across industries such as government, energy, financial services, healthcare, and more. These events serve as exceptional forums for knowledge-sharing, networking, and showcasing the latest industry innovations.
Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo, Unified Communications Congress, and Intelligent Automation Expo, alongside Tech Forge’s Digital Transformation Week and Edge Computing Expo, the Cyber Security & Cloud event enables attendees to explore the convergence of these technologies in one unified space.
TechEx North America Event Video