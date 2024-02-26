Joy Mocke Chronicles Exhilarating Journey Across South Africa
"My Great Super Safari in South Africa" provides aspiring explorers with guide to unforgettable experiences
With "My Great Super Safari in South Africa" she conveys how she found the whole experience exhilarating and how she felt a deep spiritual connection with the bush and the wildlife.”UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children can get bit by the travel bug too, so author Joy Mocke offers aspiring explorers young and old alike a chronicle that will regale them of the natural sights and wonders of South Africa. The aptly named "My Great Super Safari in South Africa" will show young readers what lies before them in the rainbow nation.
— Joy Mocke
"My Great Super Safari in South Africa" is for readers who want to know what is in South Africa. Mocke shows children the wonders that await them, particularly when travelers embark on safari where they will witness the land's natural splendor in all its glory. After all, South Africa is regarded as one of the top tourist destinations around the world due to its diverse biomes rich in flora and fauna, where travelers local and foreign alike can embark on safaris into the fabled bush where they will encounter incredible and iconic wildlife such as the Big Five: lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffalo.
A mother of two, Mocke was inspired by her own experiences as a lifelong resident of South Africa who only went on her first wildlife safari in 2013. Her experiences provided her with the material she needed to fulfill her dream of creating reading material for young readers.
Her chronicle allows young readers everywhere to partake in the experience wherever they may be and promote a longing to explore, travel and experience the wonders of nature all around them.
About the Author
Joy Mocke is the mother of twins who are now in university. She worked in the baking sector and obtained a Commercial Law Diploma in 2000. After 15 years in the banking industry she opted to be at home with her children.
