NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Brittany Andres to Unveil The Secrets of Mastering Call Center Compliance in Lead Gen
The FCC introduced the one-to-one consent rule to ostensibly close what has been considered a significant loophole in lead generation. This represents a major shift in regulation.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking webinar session, NobelBiz, a pioneer in the realm of contact center technology, hosted an essential discussion on the intricacies of call center compliance under the latest Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations. This event is part of the NobelBiz Webinars – Live Roundtable series, focusing on "Mastering Call Center Compliance: Navigating FCC's Consent Rule in Lead Generation."
— Brittany Andres
The dialogue took place between:
Special Guest: Brittany Andres, Class Action Defense Attorney at Troutman Amin
Brittany Andres is recognized as a leading class action defense attorney at Troutman Amin, specializing in the intricate realm of legal disputes. With a career spanning more than five years, Brittany's strategic prowess and legal acumen have established her as a key player in class action defense. Her expertise extends beyond just defense strategies; Brittany is adept at foreseeing potential legal challenges and effectively mitigating them before they develop, making her insights invaluable for navigating FCC's consent rule in lead generation.
Host: Carl Stuerke, Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz
Carl Stuerke, boasting over a dozen years of experience in customer support within the tech industry, has been at the forefront of leading business operations and developing teams. His passion for leadership and his expertise in scaling and enhancing team performance have been instrumental in his role at NobelBiz. As a Contact Center Software Consultant, Carl's knowledge in navigating the complex landscape of contact center technologies and regulations makes him an exceptional moderator for discussions that lie at the intersection of technology, legal compliance, and operational efficiency.
The session delved into several critical aspects of the FCC's new consent requirements and their profound impact on the operations of contact centers:
Overview of FCC’s One-to-One Consent Rule & TCPA: Participants gained a foundational understanding of the FCC’s new consent requirements, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and their implications for call center practices.
FCC Changes in the Lead Generation Space: Brittany Andres provided an in-depth analysis of the recent FCC regulations affecting call center operations, offering a legal expert’s perspective on these pivotal changes.
Legal Insights on the One-to-One Consent Rule: The webinar offered key legal insights, equipping attendees with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the one-to-one Consent Rule, ensuring compliance.
Strategies for Compliant Lead Generation: The discussion highlighted actionable strategies and best practices for securing consent in lead generation activities, aligning operations with the FCC’s latest guidelines.
Technology Tools to Aid Compliance: The exploration of technological solutions that support adherence to the one-to-one Consent Rule and TCPA showcased how innovation can bolster a compliance framework.
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
