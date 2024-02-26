RefillGenie Now Offering Express Service for Guaranteed Med Refills in Under 4 Hours

The company introduces an express refill service, ensuring patients receive their medications swiftly and efficiently.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, formerly Stopgap Health, the leading telehealth platform for medication refills, is offering access to essential medications with the launch of its new Express service. This optional add-on guarantees refills within a 4-hour window, providing patients with the peace of mind of having their critical medications delivered the same day.

“We understand that running out of medication can be incredibly stressful, especially for those managing chronic conditions,” says Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. “With Express, we’re eliminating that worry by ensuring patients receive their refills as quickly as possible, often even faster than the guaranteed timeframe.”

For a $9.99 fee, patients can opt for Express service, which prioritizes their refill request and guarantees delivery within 4 hours.

Standard service still exceeds expectations. Even without Express, RefillGenie boasts an impressive standard turnaround time of 12 hours, with most refills arriving significantly sooner.

The company offers direct communication with a real person. Patients can text RefillGenie directly with any questions or concerns, receiving prompt and personalized responses.

Customers have expressed high satisfaction with the express option, particularly appreciating the ability to directly text a real person at RefillGenie for any inquiries, receiving prompt and personalized responses. This human touch, combined with the efficiency of the service, underscores RefillGenie's dedication to redefining patient support in the digital age.

"RefillGenie is an excellent and streamlined service! It fills a crucial gap in medication access and saved me valuable time. The staff was incredibly helpful, and communication with Dr. Kelly was seamless," said Tim D., one of the patients.

Another patient, Toby S. noted, "This was a fantastic experience. The doctor efficiently addressed all necessary questions and verified my identity. The entire process took less than 2 hours – professional, courteous, and truly efficient. It was a lifesaver!"

RefillGenie's introduction of the express service follows its recent expansion, bringing its affordable and user-friendly medication refill services to patients in 33 states across the USA. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing mission to remove barriers to medication access, offering transparent pricing significantly lower than traditional co-pays and ensuring patients can easily manage their health.

Founded by physicians who witnessed the devastating consequences of medication inaccessibility, RefillGenie is dedicated to removing barriers to essential healthcare. Their innovative telehealth platform simplifies the refill process, making it easier and faster for patients to get the medications they need, when they need them.

To learn more about RefillGenie's services,visit the company website at RefillGenie.com or call +1 (929)-274-3052. Stay updated with the latest healthcare insights and news by visiting their blog at RefillGenie News.

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

