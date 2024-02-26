Smart Farming Market Size Gaining: Off To A Good Start| Trimble, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology
Smart Farming Market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Farming market to witness a CAGR of 10.19% during forecast period of 2024-2030.
Stay up to date with Smart Farming Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Farming market to witness a CAGR of 10.19% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Smart Farming Market Breakdown by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Others) by Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Others) by Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Smart Farming market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 43.36Billion.
Smart farming, also known as precision agriculture, involves the use of advanced technologies, such as sensors, drones, and data analytics, to optimize various aspects of agricultural practices. It aims to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in farming operations.
Market Drivers
• Population growth, climate change impacts on agriculture, and the need for efficient resource utilization in farming.
Market Trend
• Integration of IoT devices, drones, and AI in agriculture, precision farming techniques, and the use of data analytics for decision-making.
Opportunities
• Developing affordable smart farming solutions for small-scale farmers, improving data interoperability, and expanding precision agriculture applications.
Major Highlights of the Smart Farming Market report released by HTF MI
Global Smart Farming Market Breakdown by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Others) by Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Others) by Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Smart Farming matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Smart Farming report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Smart Farming Market:
Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2022?
Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario over the market Growth and Estimation?
Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Smart Farming movement showcase by applications, types and regions?
Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Smart Farming Market in 2021 and beyond?
Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Smart Farming Market?
Smart Farming Market Study Coverage:
• It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Smart Farming market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.
• Smart Farming Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.
• Smart Farming Market Production by Region
• Smart Farming Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.
• Key Points Covered in Smart Farming Market Report: Overview, drivers and barriers
• Smart Farming Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Smart Farming Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)
• Smart Farming Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)
• Smart Farming Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
• Smart Farming Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing
• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.
Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-smart-farming-market?utm_source=Sweety_EINNews&utm_id=Sweety
