Von der Leyen in Kyiv to mark two years of war: ‘More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine’

On 24 February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the second year of Russia’s war on Ukraine and to “celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people”.

For two years, Ukrainians have been standing strong. Bravely defending their country.

But also the whole of Europe. We were in Kyiv to reaffirm: There will be a free and sovereign Ukraine. There will be peace and prosperity. And there will be Europe. pic.twitter.com/Dgrvm6Xizt — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 25, 2024

“More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally.

Until the country is finally free,” Von der Leyen wrote on X.

In Kyiv, the Commission President joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in paying tribute to the Ukrainian heroes at the Wall of Remembrance and at Hostomel airport, where Ukrainian soldiers held back the invaders two years ago, in the first days of the full scale aggression.

Later, she met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss next steps on the €50 billion Ukraine Facility.

“The 1st payment of €4.5 bn will come in March. We discussed how to deal with Ukrainian exports and tackle issues at the land border,” Von der Leyen said on X.

Von der Leyen also took part in the Group of Seven (G7) meeting that was held in Kyiv to reaffirm the G7’s support for Ukraine.

The G7 leaders said they remain convinced that they can ensure the people of Ukraine “prevail in fighting for their future and help to forge a comprehensive, just and durable peace”.

“It is not right for Russia to decide if or when it will pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine. Russia’s obligations under international law to pay for the damage it is causing are clear,” the G7 statement says. “We are determined to dispel any false notion that time is on Russia’s side, that destroying infrastructure and livelihoods has no consequences for Russia, or that Russia could prevail by causing Ukraine to fail economically. Russia should not be able to indefinitely delay payment it owes.”

According to the World Bank, these damages now exceed €452.8 billion.

Find out more

Von der Leyen account on X