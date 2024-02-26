Vantage Circle's Commitment to Excellence Rewarded with Four Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards
Vantage Circle announces its receipt of four esteemed Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Florida from February 13th to February 15th, 2024FLORIDA, FLORIDA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, leading global SaaS-based employee engagement platform, is thrilled to announce its receipt of four esteemed Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards at a ceremony held in Florida from February 13th to February 15th, 2024.
During the prestigious event, Vantage Circle was honored to receive four esteemed Brandon Hall Awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence in Human Capital Management (HCM) Programs and Technology.
Among the accolades received, Vantage Circle clinched two awards in collaboration with esteemed partners. The first award, achieved in partnership with Wipro in the category of Employee Recognition program, signifies the synergy and collaborative spirit between the two organizations in delivering exceptional HCM solutions. The second award, accomplished alongside DEX Imaging, highlights Vantage Circle's ability to forge successful partnerships and drive impactful outcomes in the field of HCM technology (employee recognition and reward platform).
Partha Neog, CEO & Co-founder, Vantage Circle, along with Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, Vantage Circle, Amit Shrivastava, HR Head Integration & Transformation, Wipro, and Deanna Doheny, HR Business Leader - Florida, DEX Imaging, representing Vantage Circle's esteemed partners also accepted the awards.
In addition to its triumph in the awards arena, Vantage Circle proudly sponsored a 'Gratitude Wall' at the event, providing attendees with an opportunity to express appreciation for their teams and colleagues.
Speaking on the achievement, Nikhil Norula, Head of Americas, stated, “Winning four awards validates our team's dedication and the impact of our HR tech solutions. Nikhil highlights Vantage Circle's commitment to excellence and collaboration, foreseeing continued innovation. He believes the accolades reflect the collective effort and looks forward to setting new standards in the HR tech industry.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is a global SaaS platform that drives holistic Employee Engagement using Rewards & Recognition, Wellness, Feedback, and Exclusive Perks. With Vantage Circle's holistic platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major engagement areas: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The company’s innovative and research-based solutions are designed to unlock employee engagement and unleash employee potential to drive productivity. Currently, the user base is a massive 2M+ employees from leading corporations like Infosys, WIPRO, Airtel, Bosch, Tata Communication, and many more. For further information, visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/
