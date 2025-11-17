Vantage Circle Launches Global Recognition & Rewards Report 2025: From Intent to Impact

From Left to Right, Partha Neog, CEO & Co-founder of Vantage Circle, and Manu N Wadhwa, CHRO, Sony Pictures Network.

Recognition has evolved from being a feel-good activity to a measurable business lever. Our platform and product roadmap are designed to make that evolution possible.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, a behavioral-science-powered global employee recognition and rewards SaaS platform, has released its latest global study ‘The State of Recognition & Rewards 2025: From Intent to Impact.’ The report explores how organizations worldwide design and execute recognition programs and what separates the most effective from the rest.This year’s report introduces a comparative lens that distinguishes between organizations reporting high R&R effectiveness (“Leaders”) and others that do not. Drawing from North America, India, and the UAE, and grounded in Vantage Circle’s proprietary AIRe Framework, the study reveals that the most effective programs are not necessarily those with the biggest budgets, but those with sharper design, stronger execution, and deeper emotional resonance.Key findings include:2× higher design maturity among Leaders, embedding recognition into everyday work.2–3× higher likelihood of recognizing specific behaviors, not just outcomes—making recognition more real-time and relatable.3× greater use of emotionally resonant rewards like experiences, mementos, and learning opportunities.84% of leaders spend under USD 100 per employee per year, proving that effective recognition doesn’t need to be expensive.2× higher strategic focus—Leaders are twice as likely to use online platforms to track participation, measure returns, and integrate recognition into performance systems.Speaking on this, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle said, “Recognition has evolved from being a feel-good activity to a measurable business lever. Our platform and product roadmap are designed to make that evolution possible. Through our WISE Framework, focusing on Workplace Impact, Simplify, and Express, we are building an ecosystem where recognition is not just frequent but intelligent. Features like Boost, Profile Badges, and Phygital Recognition already help amplify visibility, while upcoming AI innovations including the Recognition Guide, Ask AI, Speech-to-Text Recognition, and Smart Sticker Generation will make recognition effortless, authentic, and insight-driven.”Complementing the report, Vantage Circle also unveiled the Vantage Recognition Insights GPT, an AI-powered tool that lets HR leaders explore comparative benchmarks and best practices by industry (global) or market (regional). Built using OpenAI technology and powered by the AIRe Framework, it allows organizations to self-assess recognition effectiveness and discover actionable insights tailored to their context.“With Intelligent Recognition, every appreciation becomes data, and every data point becomes a driver of culture and performance,” added Neog.Report Link: [ https://www.vantagecircle.com/the-state-of-recognition-and-rewards-report-2025/ About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, recognition is more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.