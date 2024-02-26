Beauty Devices Market Report 2024: Industry Size, Trends, Share, Demand, Companies and Forecast by 2032

Beauty Devices Market Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Beauty Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the beauty devices market?

The global beauty devices market size reached US$ 47.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 190.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during 2024-2032.

Global Beauty Devices Market Trends:

The market growth of beauty devices is propelled by several key factors, including technological innovation, increasing consumer awareness, and the rising prevalence of skin disorders. Technological advancements have led to the development of advanced beauty devices that offer personalized and effective skincare and haircare solutions, catering to a wide range of consumer needs and preferences.

Additionally, growing consumer awareness regarding the availability and benefits of these devices, coupled with an increasing focus on personal appearance and wellness, fuels demand. Furthermore, the escalating incidence of skin conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and dermatitis drives individuals towards seeking innovative and non-invasive beauty solutions, thereby boosting the market growth for beauty devices.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Beauty Devices Industry:

Technological Advancements:

The beauty devices market is significantly influenced by rapid technological advancements. Innovations such as laser technology, microcurrent devices, and LED therapy have revolutionized skincare and anti-aging practices, enabling consumers to achieve professional-grade results at home. These advancements not only enhance the efficacy and safety of beauty devices but also expand their functionalities, catering to a wider range of skin concerns. As technology continues to evolve, the introduction of smart beauty devices, which are integrated with AI and IoT, offers personalized skincare solutions, further driving consumer interest and market growth. The ongoing investment in R&D by leading companies ensures the continuous introduction of novel products, sustaining the market's expansion.

Rising Awareness of Skincare and Aesthetics:

The global increase in awareness regarding skincare and aesthetics significantly contributes to the growth of the beauty devices market. Social media platforms and influencers have played a pivotal role in educating consumers about various skin concerns and the importance of proper skincare routines. This heightened awareness has led to a surge in demand for beauty devices that offer targeted treatments, such as acne reduction, skin rejuvenation, and anti-aging. Consumers are increasingly seeking non-invasive options for skincare, preferring devices that provide efficacious results without the need for surgical procedures. The trend towards preventive skincare among younger demographics further fuels the market growth, as individuals start using beauty devices earlier to maintain skin health.

Expanding Target Demographics:

The expansion of target demographics beyond the traditional female consumer base to include men and older age groups is another critical factor driving the growth of the beauty devices market. The increasing interest of men in personal grooming and skincare has opened new avenues for market expansion, with products specifically designed to meet their needs. Additionally, as populations in many countries age, there is a growing demand among older consumers for anti-aging devices that promise to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. This broadening of the market’s target demographic diversifies the consumer base, leading to increased sales and opportunities for product innovation tailored to various consumer needs.

Beauty Devices Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

• Acne Devices

• Hair Removal Devices

• Hair Growth Devices

• Cleansing Devices

• Oxygen and Steamer Devices

• Rejuvenation Devices

• Others

The dominance of hair removal devices within the beauty devices market can be attributed to the growing consumer demand for convenient, at-home hair removal solutions that offer long-term results, paralleling advancements in technology that improve efficacy and safety.

By Portability:

• Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device

• Fixed

By portability, the market is segmented into pocket-sized/handheld devices and fixed devices.

By Mode of Operation:

• Electric and Battery Operated

• Manual

By mode of operation, the market is bifurcated into electric and battery operated and manual.

By Gender:

• Female

• Male

By gender, the market is categorized into female and male.

By Application:

• Salon

• Spa

• Home

• Others

Salons captured the largest segment by application, largely because these settings provide professional-grade beauty treatments, including the use of advanced beauty devices, which attract consumers seeking high-quality, specialized services.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America's position as the largest market for beauty devices is driven by its high consumer spending power, a strong presence of leading beauty device manufacturers, and a culture that highly values personal grooming and aesthetic appearance.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Candela Corporation

• Capillus LLC

• Conair LLC

• Home Skinovations Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Lumenis Be Ltd.

• Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sciton Inc.

• Termosalud S.L.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• TRIA Beauty Inc.

• Ya-Man Ltd.

