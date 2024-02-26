Aviation Gasoline Market Exploring Future Growth 2022-2031 and Key Players -Naftal ,Phillips 66

aviation gasoline

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation gasoline market is characterized by a delicate balance between technological innovation, regulatory compliance, and market demand. As aircraft manufacturers continue to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly piston engines, the demand for advanced formulations of avgas evolves accordingly. Moreover, stringent safety and quality standards imposed by aviation authorities worldwide shape the production, distribution, and usage of avgas.

The global aviation gasoline (avgas) market size was valued at $12.5 billion in 2021, and aviation gasoline (avgas) industry is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The demand from military sector for efficient and low cost military grade fuel has increased as all the nations are increasing their military strength. Owing to increased disposable income and boom in tourism industry, rise in air transportation has been experienced through air travel mode, which further drives the aviation gasoline market opportunities. Moreover, introduction of new flight routes and investments from government for construction of new airports also boosts the growth of aviation gasoline market trends. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and rise in concerns over high level of carbon emissions leading to strict rules & regulations hamper the market growth. Meanwhile, emerging sustainable aviation gasoline (SAF) that is produced from typical feedstock such as cooking oil and other non-palm waste oils from animals or plants, solid waste from homes and businesses, such as packaging, paper, textiles, and food scraps hamper the aviation gasoline market growth.

In an era increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, the aviation gasoline market faces unique challenges and opportunities. Innovations in alternative fuels, such as biofuels, synthetic fuels, and electric propulsion, are gradually reshaping the landscape of aviation energy. However, avgas remains a crucial component in the aviation ecosystem, serving as the lifeblood for piston-engine aircraft as they continue to play a significant role in various sectors of aviation.

𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 (𝐀𝐯𝐠𝐚𝐬) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Avgas 100 (Green)

Avgas 100LL (Blue)

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Fixed Wings

Rotorcraft

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Civil

Type

Private

General Aviation

Military

Sports and Recreational

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Naftal

Chevron Corporation

Repsol

Shell Plc

TOTAL S.A.

Phillips 66

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Oman Oil Corporation SAOC

Gazprom

Indian OIl Corporation Limited

Sasol Limited

Hjelmco Oil AB

Vitol Group

Key players in the aviation gasoline market include oil companies, refiners, distributors, and aviation authorities, each contributing to the intricate supply chain that ensures a steady flow of fuel to airports and aircraft operators globally. Market dynamics such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, environmental regulations, and technological advancements influence pricing, availability, and the development of next-generation avgas formulations.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Aviation Gasoline Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

As per aviation gasoline (avgas) market analysis, North America is anticipated to exhibit CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2031.

As per global aviation gasoline market analysis, by grade type, the Avgas 100 segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

By aircraft type, fixed wings aviation gasoline was the leading segment in 2021.

By application, civil segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.