Martin Rothery Announces Final Live and Interactive Training for Sanomentology: Therapeutic Design
The Sanomentology: Therapeutic Design program is designed just for you. Elevate your skills, build your reputation, and create lasting impact.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Rothery, renowned therapist and creator of Sanomentology, has announced the final live and interactive Zoom training for Sanomentology: Therapeutic Design. After 8 years of development and over 400 delegates, Martin is taking the program digital, allowing him to focus on the development of further programs dealing with the intricate fields of consciousness. The final training will be run with the purpose of recording it for the digital version. This training is ideal for anyone looking to serve themselves and their clients in the most effective and profound way possible, and to facilitate lasting change.
— Martin Rothery
Sanomentology is an approach to therapy that combines elements of psychology, neuroscience, and spirituality. Martin has spent years perfecting this program, and it has been met with great success and praise from those who have experienced it. The live and interactive training is the culmination of Martin's work, and it is a unique opportunity for therapists and individuals alike to learn from the master himself.
The final training will be a one-of-a-kind experience, as Martin will be recording it for the digital version of Sanomentology: Therapeutic Design. This means that attendees will not only have the opportunity to learn from Martin in person, but they will also be a part of the program's history. The digital version will allow for wider accessibility and reach, making it possible for more people to benefit from this life-changing program.
Rothery's final live and interactive training for Sanomentology is set to take place on 1st July 2024 via Zoom and will last 2-3 weeks. Sessions will begin at 9.30 am GMT and finish by 3 pm GMT Monday to Friday. This is for anyone interested in personal growth, therapy, and facilitating lasting change. With limited spots available, interested individuals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot. For more information and to register, visit the Live Training page here.
Martin Rothery
Sanomentology
+44 7805 505487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Love and Fear and Sanomentology