Underfloor Heating Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – Danfoss, Daikin, Emerson Electric Co, etc.

Underfloor Heating

Underfloor Heating Market Expected to reach $8.39 billion by 2030

Urban migration, multi-story building expansion, and regulations drive Underfloor Heating market opportunities.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Underfloor heating is a form of central heating and cooling that achieves indoor climate control for thermal comfort using hydronic or electrical heating elements embedded in a floor. The rise in awareness regarding the prospects of underfloor heating is expected to open up opportunities for the market. Moreover, engendering awareness throughout the globe toward the use of eco-friendly products is expected to boost the sales of the underfloor heating market throughout the forecast period. Governments across the globe are promoting sustainable ways to meet zero carbon emission targets. This fuels the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization and development of the construction sector in developing countries such as China and India is a huge potential market for market expansion for manufacturers. The presence of a huge landmass in the cold climatic region in highly populated countries such as China, and India has a huge demand for underfloor heating to improve the comfort of the individuals living in these zones. The increased investment of developing countries regarding infrastructure has stimulated the demand for construction industries, hence driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. The global underfloor heating market size was valued at $4.30 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $8.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6853

The Canadian government policies for permanent residency for immigrants have led to the boom of residential construction which has been a significant factor in driving the growth of the underfloor heating market. The increase in awareness among individuals regarding the application of underfloor heating equipment to improve the standard of living has boosted the demand for this product. High upfront costs such as installation and improper awareness among the people regarding the underfloor heating equipment a major factors hampering the growth of the market.

The underfloor heating market is segmented based on product type, system, installation type, application, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into hydronic and electric. In terms of value, the hydronic segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. Based on the system, the global market is segmented into heating systems and control systems. In terms of value, the heating system segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. Based on installation type, it is divided into new installations and retrofit installations. In terms of value, than new installation segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The applications of the underfloor heating market include residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of value, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2020.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6853

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Underfloor Heating industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Underfloor Heating 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Danfoss

Daikin

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Pentair Plc

Robert Bosch

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Thermosoft International.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, with Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing region.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6853

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- By region, Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

- By Product type, the Hydronic segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By System, the Heating system segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By Installation, the New installation segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

- By Application, Residential segment accounted for the largest underfloor heating market share in 2020

- Countries such as China and India are emerging as an investment-centric economy.

- The emergence of the COVID-19 event has had a significant effect on the growth trajectory of this market in the construction sector.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-pump-market-to-reach-99-6-bn-globally-by-2026-at-7-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301107546.html

𝟐. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/14/2479467/0/en/Residential-Heat-Pump-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-77-5-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/10/2495750/0/en/Geothermal-Heat-Pump-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-12-5-billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.