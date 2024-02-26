Nixon Gwilt Law Announces Major Expansion with Four New Senior Attorneys
Added expertise in corporate law, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions will allow Nixon Gwilt Law to better serve a maturing digital health industry.
As providers continue to experience point solution fatigue, we are predicting an upward trend in M&A activity over the next few years.”VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Carrie Nixon, Esq., Managing Partner
Nixon Gwilt Law (NGL), a leading boutique law firm serving healthcare innovators, announced today at ViVE 2024 a major expansion of the Firm’s capabilities in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and venture capital, and corporate/business counsel through the addition of four senior attorneys.
Michael Pappas joins NGL as Partner, bringing over 15 years of experience advising digital health companies on critical business, legal, and regulatory matters. In his most recent role as General Counsel at Foodsmart, Pappas led negotiations to establish a joint venture among Foodsmart and three community health plans. Pappas also shepherded the company through its recent $40 million Series C funding round.
NGL Founding Partner Rebecca Gwilt says, “Our clients will benefit from his years of hands-on experience as a technologist and lawyer, embedded with some of the biggest players in the healthcare space. Whether they're building and selling, or buying and implementing these solutions, Mike's experiential and legal/regulatory expertise will give clients vital insight into risks and opportunities in the space.”
NGL also announced a strategic collaboration with Kevin Joyce, William Reynolds, and Eileen Gorman as Special Counsel to the Firm. As members of a boutique corporate firm, they bring decades of experience among them and deep expertise in complex corporate transactions, venture capital, and M&A.
"As providers continue to experience point solution fatigue, we are predicting an upward trend in M&A activity over the next few years that aligns with the growing interest in comprehensive care management solutions and value-based care arrangements," says Managing Partner Carrie Nixon. “The digital health industry is maturing, and that means investors and acquirers are paying more attention to compliance. Buy-side and sell-side diligence support will be imperative for long-term success."
About Nixon Gwilt Law: Nixon Gwilt Law provides comprehensive legal counsel to founders, executives, and investors in healthcare innovation. For more information about this expansion, visit NixonGwiltLaw.com.
