Union Luxury Apartments, used BIM Technology System for Fast Pace Construction to Redefine Vertical Living in Lahore
EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Developers Pvt LTD., has introduced latest Building Information Management (BIM) technology system, to achieve new milestones in the pace of construction. Their signature vertical luxury project, Union Luxury Apartments, located in the Etihad Town Phase-I on Raiwind Road, Lahore, Pakistan, has completed it’s grey structure way ahead of scheduled time of delivery, owing to the adoption of BIM technology. This 12-storey architectural marvel is committed to provide an incomparable luxury residential experience, to the city of gardens, for which vertical living is still considered a secondary choice.
Designed by Union Developers Pvt. LTD's design-wing, Union Luxury Apartments offers Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences, that exemplify urban chic with finest finishes and signature design details. Grey structure of the building is 100% completed, which comprises of Tower A & B's semi-detached structures and stand-alone, Tower – C.
Tower A & B, ground and basement levels are reserved for dedicated parking. The Ground-Floor comprises of grand reception and amenities including a cafe, gym, swimming pool, Turkish hammam and resident executive club. Tower C has an ample parking area on its Ground and Basement floors. Every tower is equipped with uninterrupted electric supply, high-speed elevators, 24/7 security & CCTV camera surveillance, emergency exits, fire-safety equipment and alarm alerts.
A prominent feature of Union Luxury Apartments is the presence of balconies attached with every apartment irrespective of their type. They vary from 1 to 4 balconies each unit, depending on the size of apartment. Interested customers can visit a 2-bedroom furnished on-site model apartment, displaying furnished interiors that helps you to visualise your future home.
Next to Union Luxury Apartments lies a serene environment fostering communal living. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments all equipped with modern amenities and round-the-clock maintenance support services. Personalized support at the reception certifies the peace of mind for residents.
Perfectly located, Union Luxury Apartments gives quick access to key locations in metropolitan city Lahore:
• Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road & Metro Orange Line Station – 4 Minutes
• Motorway – 2 Minutes
• Lahore Ring Road – 5 Minutes
• University of Central Punjab & Shaukat Khanam Hospital – 6 Minutes
• Daewoo Bus Terminal & Inter-city Bus Stations – 4 Minutes
Approved by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Union Luxury Apartments is setting a benchmark of urban vertical living and becoming of the prominent landmark on Raiwind Road, as it is in rapid construction and speedy development with the assistance of latest Building Information Management (BIM) technology system.
For further information and inquiries, please contact:
Union Developers Pvt. LTD.
Customer Support Centre
Toll-Free No: 08000 9000
UAN: + 92 42 111 119 000
Email: info@uniondevelopers.com
Website: www.uniondevelopers.com
About Union Developers Pvt. LTD.:
Union Developers Pvt. LTD. is a leading real estate developer devoted to create living spaces by modifying convivence and comfort. Focused on sustainability and quality, in Pakistan.
Umber Masud Baig
