Offline Text to Speech Converter App - Convert Text into Speech without Network

Text to Speech Converter for Android Android TTS App Android Text to Speech Lolo

Empowering Users with Seamless Text-to-Speech Conversion on Android Devices

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EaseText , a leading software company, has announced the launch of its new and innovative offline text to speech reader app - EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android . This app is designed to seamlessly transform text into remarkably natural and lifelike speech even without internet connection, offering users a better and more convenient text to speech solution.App home page: https://www.easetext.com/text-to-speech-converter.html Designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android empowers users to effortlessly transform written text into natural-sounding speech with just a few taps on their Android devices. Whether for personal or professional use, this app offers a convenient solution for those seeking high-quality text-to-speech conversion.Tutorial: https://www.easetext.com/guide/text-to-speech-converter-for-android.html Key features of EaseText Text to Speech Converter1 User-Friendly InterfaceWith its intuitive design, users can navigate the app with ease, making text-to-speech conversion accessible to all.2 Diverse Voice OptionsProvides over 1300 voices, including the ability to clone and use user's own voice for a personalized touch.3 Multi-Language SupportThe app supports 30 languages, ensuring versatility and inclusivity for users around the globe.4 Offline FunctionalityUninterrupted access to text-to-speech conversion, even without an internet connection, making it ideal for on-the-go usage.5 File Format CompatibilityEffortlessly make text from various file formats, such as TXT, Word, and Excel, into high-quality audio.6 Bulk ConversionStreamline user's workflow with the ability to convert text in bulk from multiple files, increasing productivity and efficiency.7 Privacy AssuranceRest assured that the user's data remains secure, as the app operates entirely offline, eliminating concerns about privacy and security.A Word from CEO Vincent"We're thrilled to announce the launch of EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android," said Vincent, CEO at EaseText. "Our goal is to provide users with a simple yet powerful tool for converting text to speech, and we believe EaseText achieves just that. Whether you're a student, professional, or anyone in between, our app offers a convenient solution for all your text-to-speech needs."EaseText Text to Speech Converter is now available for download on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.easetext.text2speech Price and Availability:For personal 1 Android device usage, it is available at $3.95 /month. Customers also can buy the Family edition that $5.95 /month for 3 Android devices.Learn More:About EaseText:EaseText Software is a leading software development company providing digital data management software solutions. Founded in 2012, EaseText has been an award-winning developer, especially in the image, audio, video, PDF and text converting field.For more information about EaseText and EaseText Text to Speech Converter, users can visit their website and find the support resources, FAQs, and a community forum where they can connect, share experiences, and seek assistance. Users can also contact their customer service team if they need further help or guidance.Join InFor media inquiries, product demonstrations, or additional information, please reach out to:Jackson Leeof EaseText Softwaresupport@easetext.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/easetext X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ease_text YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@easetext

Offline Text to Speech Converter for Android