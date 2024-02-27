Offline Text to Speech Converter App - Convert Text into Speech without Network
Empowering Users with Seamless Text-to-Speech Conversion on Android DevicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EaseText, a leading software company, has announced the launch of its new and innovative offline text to speech reader app - EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android. This app is designed to seamlessly transform text into remarkably natural and lifelike speech even without internet connection, offering users a better and more convenient text to speech solution.
App home page: https://www.easetext.com/text-to-speech-converter.html
Designed with simplicity and functionality in mind, EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android empowers users to effortlessly transform written text into natural-sounding speech with just a few taps on their Android devices. Whether for personal or professional use, this app offers a convenient solution for those seeking high-quality text-to-speech conversion.
Tutorial: https://www.easetext.com/guide/text-to-speech-converter-for-android.html
Key features of EaseText Text to Speech Converter
1 User-Friendly Interface
With its intuitive design, users can navigate the app with ease, making text-to-speech conversion accessible to all.
2 Diverse Voice Options
Provides over 1300 voices, including the ability to clone and use user's own voice for a personalized touch.
3 Multi-Language Support
The app supports 30 languages, ensuring versatility and inclusivity for users around the globe.
4 Offline Functionality
Uninterrupted access to text-to-speech conversion, even without an internet connection, making it ideal for on-the-go usage.
5 File Format Compatibility
Effortlessly make text from various file formats, such as TXT, Word, and Excel, into high-quality audio.
6 Bulk Conversion
Streamline user's workflow with the ability to convert text in bulk from multiple files, increasing productivity and efficiency.
7 Privacy Assurance
Rest assured that the user's data remains secure, as the app operates entirely offline, eliminating concerns about privacy and security.
A Word from CEO Vincent
"We're thrilled to announce the launch of EaseText Text to Speech Converter for Android," said Vincent, CEO at EaseText. "Our goal is to provide users with a simple yet powerful tool for converting text to speech, and we believe EaseText achieves just that. Whether you're a student, professional, or anyone in between, our app offers a convenient solution for all your text-to-speech needs."
EaseText Text to Speech Converter is now available for download on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.easetext.text2speech
Price and Availability:
For personal 1 Android device usage, it is available at $3.95 /month. Customers also can buy the Family edition that $5.95 /month for 3 Android devices.
Learn More:
https://www.easetext.com/purchase-tts-converter.html#android
About EaseText:
EaseText Software is a leading software development company providing digital data management software solutions. Founded in 2012, EaseText has been an award-winning developer, especially in the image, audio, video, PDF and text converting field.
https://www.easetext.com/about.html
For more information about EaseText and EaseText Text to Speech Converter, users can visit their website and find the support resources, FAQs, and a community forum where they can connect, share experiences, and seek assistance. Users can also contact their customer service team if they need further help or guidance.
https://www.easetext.com/text-to-speech-converter.html
