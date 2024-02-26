BabyWatch Announces the Release of its New Smartwatch that Tracks and Correlates Baby and Caregiver Health and Behavior
BabyWatch is the First Wearable that Uses Voice and Touch Control to Track, Correlate, and Suggest Changes to Baby and Caregiver Health and BehaviorBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BabyWatch (www.OfficialBabyWatch.com) is announcing the release of the world’s first wearable device that uses voice (and touch) control to monitor, track, correlate, and suggest changes to baby and caregiver’s intra- and interdependent health and behavior that will improve the wellbeing of both.
BabyWatch’s patent-pending technology was developed by Dr. Sheena Young, a scientist/engineer and new mom. Her objective was to alleviate some of the demands of caring for a baby. Between the pediatrician’s questions and the caregivers’ daily tasks, it can become overwhelming to keep up. Especially, while coping with the fluctuating hormones, lack of sleep, and other stressors in the mix, it becomes nearly impossible to remember or track activities. There are a variety of products available on the market that can monitor and track, however limitations exist. For example, it is difficult to physically handle a device while holding a baby, and can be challenging to manually interpret data. That can become time-consuming and arduous. It is also useful to know how the baby's and caregiver’s behavior influences each other, and to be prompted to make adjustments. BabyWatch not only identifies a problem, but it offers a solution.
The beta watch version will be available online for pre-order on Friday 3/1 for $119. The official BabyWatch website can be accessed by following the link below:
www.OfficialBabyWatch.com
Key features:
• Touch screen for voice-sensitive activities
• Voice control for touch-sensitive activities
• Data Tracking, trending, and predictive learning
• Correlates baby and caregiver data to suggest changes to intra- and interdependent behavior
• Viewable graphs of tracked data
• Integrated baby data from multiple users
• Option to export reports to health providers and other recipients
• User vital Tracking:
o Health Monitoring
o Temperature
o Heart Rate
o Steps
• Wifi connection
