Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin Reflects on the “Wendy Williams Effect” and Its Impact on Her Black-Owned Business
Unveiling the Influence of Wendy Williams: Dr. Catrise Austin’s Journey to Dental Success
Her dedication to maintaining a radiant smile and her generous promotion of my services on her show not only transformed my business but also motivated countless fans to take action on their smiles.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Catrise Austin, renowned celebrity dentist, takes a trip down memory lane as she watches the newly released Wendy Williams documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?”. Reflecting on her experience as Wendy Williams’ dentist in preparation for her launch of “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2008, Dr. Austin unveils the profound influence Williams had not only on her black-owned dental practice but also on inspiring her audience to prioritize their dental health.
— Dr. Catrise Austin
“When Wendy Williams speaks, people listen,” says Dr. Catrise Austin, founder of VIP Smiles. “Her dedication to maintaining a radiant smile and her generous promotion of my services on her show not only transformed my business but also motivated countless fans to take action on their smiles.”
Before gracing the television screens, Wendy Williams frequented Dr. Austin’s 57th Street office, recognizing the importance of a flawless smile in the realm of media. The “Wendy Williams Effect” catapulted Dr. Austin’s practice to new heights, as Williams openly endorsed her services, sparking a surge in clientele.
Dr. Austin emphasizes the significance of a clean, white smile for on-camera appearances, drawing from her experience with Wendy Williams:
1. Enhanced Confidence: A bright smile boosts confidence, allowing individuals to exude charisma and professionalism on camera.
2. Positive First Impressions: A radiant smile captivates audiences, leaving a memorable and favorable impression.
3. Professional Image: In the competitive world of media, a well-maintained smile signals attention to detail and professionalism.
“As a dentist, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of a beautiful smile,” remarks Dr. Austin. She recently got her own smile makeover with porcelain veneers after performing them on her clients for over 2 decades.
For those seeking to elevate their on-camera presence or make a lasting impression, VIP Smiles and Frontier Dental Lab offer complimentary before-and-after smile simulations. Discover the possibilities of your new smile today.
Dr. Austin concludes with a poignant quote: “Your smile is your logo, your personality is your business card, how you leave others feeling after having an experience with you becomes your trademark.” - Jay Danzie. Emphasizing the enduring significance of smiling in crafting one’s personal brand and leaving a lasting impression.
For media inquiries or interviews with Dr. Catrise Austin, please contact draustin@vipsmiles.com or 855-283-6337.
Catrise Austin
Celebrity Branding, LLC
+1 855-283-6337
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Meet Celebrity Dentist Dr. Catrise Austin