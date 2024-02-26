AEROS SUPPORTS UKRAINE WITH OVER $1 MILLION IN BODY ARMOR DONATED

Aeros team and volunteers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday marks the solemn second anniversary of Putin's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. In the face of adversity, the United States rallied to support the Ukrainian people and their sovereignty, ensuring critical life-saving supplies reached the front lines.

For the past two years, AEROS has stood in solidarity with Ukraine, donating over $1 million worth of life-saving personal protective equipment to Ukrainian warfighters. This significant contribution underscores AEROS's unwavering commitment to global humanitarian assistance and the protection of those fighting for their homeland.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the AEROS team and volunteers who tirelessly assembled, packed, and shipped these life-saving supplies," said Igor Pasternak, CEO of AEROS. "We cannot stand idly by in the face of evil."

"Your selfless donation has meant a great deal to the Ukrainian soldiers and has provided them with the ability to protect themselves in this horrifying war against evil," stated the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

AEROS's commitment to Ukraine holds personal significance for CEO Igor Pasternak, who called Lviv home through the 1980s and where Aeros history began. The Territorial Defense unit of Lviv acknowledged AEROS's contribution, noting that the "sincere donation helps our military to defend the city and our country."

The National Police in the Odesa region lauded AEROS' efforts in overseeing the arrival of the donated items, which they believe has made a promising and hopeful impact not only on Ukraine but on humankind itself.

As the conflict persists, AEROS reaffirms its dedication to supporting Ukraine and upholding the values of peace, freedom, and democracy. The company remains committed to leveraging its resources and expertise to positively impact global security and humanitarian efforts.

