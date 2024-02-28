Breaking Barriers: Black Women Therapists Creating Safe Spaces

Dr. Michelle black therapist serving both Florida and New York

Let's talk about the rise of Black women therapists supporting Black women clients.

We support over 100 women each year to arrive at a future version of self that they love.” — Dr. Michelle

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History of the Gap -

For years, the mental health industry has been facing a significant gap when it comes to diversity. In fact, it is estimated that at any given moment, there are only 3-5% Black therapists in the entire United States. This lack of representation has resulted in a disconnect between mental health professionals and clients who may not feel understood or supported by their therapist.

However, there is a glimmer of hope as we see a shift in the numbers. More and more Black women are independently seeking mental health support, and they are making significant progress in healing old wounds and rediscovering a healthy sense of self.

Introducing Wasabi & Well -

One company that is leading the charge in this movement is Wasabi & Well, a Black-owned wellness space that offers individual and couples therapy, community events, and wellness courses. What sets them apart is their team of all Black women therapists who are dedicated to providing a safe and empowering space for their clients.

The founder, Dr. Michelle Wiltshire, a licensed clinical psychologist from a Caribbean background, recognized the need for a safe and inclusive space for Black women to heal and grow. She supports and trains a team of therapists who understand the unique challenges faced by Black women from diverse communities.

Healing Old Wounds and Rediscovering a Healthy Sense of Self -

For many Black women, therapy is an opportunity to heal from past traumas and address ongoing struggles such as racism, microaggressions, and the pressure to constantly prove oneself. The therapists at Wasabi & Well provide a safe and non-judgmental environment for clients to explore these issues and work towards healing.

Their approach goes beyond traditional therapy sessions. They also offer community support groups, where Black women can come together and share their experiences in a supportive and understanding environment. Additionally, they offer the chance to kickstart the healing journey in live wellness courses facilitated by Dr. Michelle and her team. Skills that women walk away with include self-reflection methods, radical self-honesty, more self-alignment, effective problem-solving, and ways to reduce stress and anxiety very quickly.

Accessible Mental Health Support -

Recognizing the importance of accessible mental health care, Wasabi & Well welcomes individuals seeking therapy. They aim to ease the process, offering immediate openings and accepting major insurances.

Representation Matters -

Wasabi & Well is more than just a wellness center; it's a movement dedicated to breaking mental health stigmas and fostering self-care within the Black community. If you're a Black woman seeking support or know someone who could benefit, consider booking a session at Wasabi & Well. Let's continue supporting one another on the journey to mental and emotional well-being.