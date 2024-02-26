MethodHub, Title Sponsor of the San Diego Womens Cricket Tournament
MethodHub Title Sponsor of San Diego Women's Cricket TournametSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MethodHub, a global technology services company, was the title sponsor of the San Diego Open. a leading women's cricket tournament. This is an annual event over the President's Day Weekend and had four teams with players across the USA and Canada competing with 5 hard-fought games over 3 days. After 5 games played with a lot of spirit and ending with sore limbs, the Blazers won the San Diego tournament in a thrilling, low scoring final.
The tournament was a hectic affair involving lots of traveling, 3-hour jet lags for most players coming from Eastern United States as well as Canada, but the cricketers gave it their very best and most games were very competitive including a Tie in the league phase. Through supporting important cricket tournaments, MethodHub hopes to make Women's cricket more popular with more chances to compete at the highest level.
MethodHub continues its support and sponsorship of women's cricket events in the US following the St Louis event of last year. This year, MethodHub plans to sponsor more events as it is a T20 World Cup year in the US and Caribbean and the visibility around the game is only bound to increase here.
"Cricket is logically an ideal platform for MethodHub, considering it is growing worldwide and that a significant part of our talent base consumes cricketing content in its many variations. At MethodHub, we believe in the transformative power of sports, particularly in empowering women to play at the next level. It is about many things coming together, actually" said Aho Bilam, President and CEO at MethodHub
"As the title sponsor of the San Diego Open 2024 Women’s Cricket tournament, we are honored to support these talented athletes in their quest to stay fit. be competitive and show their cricket skills" said Ravi Shanker, COO of MethodHub.
"MethodHub's sponsorship was timely and helped us organize this tournament very successfully", said Sivakumar Kumarasamy, Tournament Director of the San Diego Open.
About MethodHub:
MethodHub is a global Software Services company with focus on Financial Services, HealthCare, Oil/Gas and Telecom. With over 650 employees and with technology specialization in Cloud, Data/AI, SAP and CyberSecurity, MethodHub works with world leaders in building solutions that makes a difference to our customers' businesses. US-headquartered MethodHub also has significant presence in Canada, India and Thailand.
Business Communications Team
MethodHub
+1 302-985-9393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram