Marion County Public Health Department: Mission Unleaded using OpenAI
How PLOW Digital is Using OpenAI and ChatGPT4.0 to Combat Lead Exposure in Marion County
PLOW Digital is excited to harness the power of AI to help people live healthier lives.”CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLOW Digital is working with the Healthy Homes Environmental Consumer Management and Senior Care department at the Marion County Public Health Department on a CDC-funded grant to develop an OpenAI-powered analytics application with ChatGPT4.0 to help educate and inform the public about how to prevent, reduce, and mitigate the risk of lead exposure and disparities in Marion County.
— Greg Phillips
Lead can be found in all parts of our environment – air, soil, water, and even inside our homes. If a home or facility was built before 1978, it is more likely to have lead-based paint, of which the chips and dust can pose serious health hazards, especially for children, pregnant women, and seniors.
Our AI application will analyze public scientific information (census tract data, environmental soil and water tests, lead-screening positivity rates, lead abatement locations, and more) and communicate using helpful data visualization tools. Individuals can ask it questions, type an address within Marion County, and receive tailored information on possible lead risks at that location.
PLOW Digital is an award-winning digital agency located in Carmel, Indiana.
