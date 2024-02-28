Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,780 in the last 365 days.

Marion County Public Health Department: Mission Unleaded using OpenAI

How PLOW Digital is Using OpenAI and ChatGPT4.0 to Combat Lead Exposure in Marion County

PLOW Digital is excited to harness the power of AI to help people live healthier lives.”
— Greg Phillips
CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLOW Digital is working with the Healthy Homes Environmental Consumer Management and Senior Care department at the Marion County Public Health Department on a CDC-funded grant to develop an OpenAI-powered analytics application with ChatGPT4.0 to help educate and inform the public about how to prevent, reduce, and mitigate the risk of lead exposure and disparities in Marion County.

Lead can be found in all parts of our environment – air, soil, water, and even inside our homes. If a home or facility was built before 1978, it is more likely to have lead-based paint, of which the chips and dust can pose serious health hazards, especially for children, pregnant women, and seniors.

Our AI application will analyze public scientific information (census tract data, environmental soil and water tests, lead-screening positivity rates, lead abatement locations, and more) and communicate using helpful data visualization tools. Individuals can ask it questions, type an address within Marion County, and receive tailored information on possible lead risks at that location.

PLOW Digital is excited to harness the power of AI to help people live healthier lives.

missionunleaded.org
marionhealth.org
plowdigital.com

To learn more email gphillips@plowgames.com or call 317-822-7002.

PLOW Digital is an award-winning digital agency located in Carmel, Indiana.

Greg Phillips
Plow Digital
+1 317-797-4276
gphillips@plowgames.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Marion County Public Health Department: Mission Unleaded using OpenAI

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more