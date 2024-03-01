Wiseland Inc. Levels the Playing Field for Nonprofits with Open-Source Analytics
Wiseland Inc., a tech company specializing in edtech and healthtech, has launched a new open-source analytics software designed specifically for nonprofits.
Wiseland Inc., a leader in AI-powered edtech and healthtech solutions, today released its groundbreaking open-source analytics software tailored for nonprofits. This powerful tool, built in collaboration with AI visionary Akshar Prabhu Desai, empowers nonprofits to make data-driven decisions, optimize resource usage, and demonstrate their impact.
— Ms. Nadkarni CEO Wiseland Inc.
Democratizing Data for the Greater Good
Wiseland's software removes the financial barriers to sophisticated analytics that many nonprofits face. By utilizing open-source technology, nonprofits of all sizes can now:
* Track and visualize key performance metrics with customizable dashboards
* Gain deeper insights into donor bases and program effectiveness through advanced segmentation
* Anticipate trends and make proactive decisions with predictive analytics
Real-World Success with IndicForum.org
"Wiseland's software has been key in refining our program delivery and maximizing our impact," said Siddhesh of IndicForum.org, a nonprofit focused on diversity and inclusion. "The data insights have helped us demonstrate our value to funders and improve our services."
Commitment to Empowering Nonprofits
"We're passionate about giving nonprofits the same data-driven advantages as large corporations," said Ms. Nadkarni, CEO of Wiseland Inc. "Our open-source software, created with the expertise of Akshar Prabhu Desai, gives nonprofits the tools they need to drive meaningful change."
Availability and Pricing:
Wiseland's new analytics software is available now for non-profit organizations. A free trial and tiered pricing options are available to accommodate the needs of organizations of all sizes.
For more information, please visit: www.wiselandinc.com
About Wiseland Inc.:
Wiseland Inc. is a San Jose, California based technology company building AI powered edtech and healthtech software. Their software PerfMint is being used by non-profits such as Indic Forum, Takshashila Foundation etc.
Wiseland Inc. advises companies in area of AI, Mobile App development, LLMs powered processes and such and owns popular technology focused websites like frontendeng.dev, aiauthority.dev
About Akshar Prabhu Desai:
Akshar Prabhu Desai is an engineer and investor from silicon valley who has worked for top companies like Google Inc. has built massively popular and impactful open source software in the area of analytics and AI since 2017 and has played a crucial role in transforming education in India through government sponsored research program e-yantra in India. Akshar was also part of the core engineering team of the ML/AI company Rover App which was acquired by Revcontent LLC in the past.
