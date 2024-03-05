Perfecting The Corporate Executives Public Speaker Game - Things To Consider
The Trick To Being A Great Public Speaker is Being Self-Aware
In an era where communication is king, a recent revelation has emerged, challenging the self-perceptions of corporate executives across the globe.
A groundbreaking survey polling over two hundred and fifty esteemed members of the Screen Actors Guild and the stand-up comedy community unveiled a stark reality that the corporate executive needs to know.
Many corporate leaders might not be the public-speaking maestros they believe themselves to be.
We’ve all heard it before, "Wow, you were great," echo the halls of corporate offices, a well-intended accolade that, while comforting, may not always hold the mirror to reality. Picture this scene: an audience, their faces marked by vacant stares, silently yearns for time to accelerate, their eventual applause nothing more than a formality.
The speaker, having navigated the treacherous waters of their presentation without succumbing to a nervous collapse, basks in a false sense of triumph. But here's the kicker – mere minutes post-presentation, the audience's memory of their presentation dissipates into thin air.
Here's a daring question to ask when presenting: "When, if ever, has a presenter truly checked in with their audience to see if they were following along?" The challenge isn't just about enduring a presentation; it's about engaging, connecting, and leaving a lasting impression.
In the tech industry, a famous saying circulates at every conference: "The conference was great, but the speakers, not so much." This begs the pivotal question – does one aspire to fall into the "not so much" category?
This information should serve as a wake-up call; it's a roadmap to revolutionizing the Corporate Executive's public speaking skills. Drawing from the insights of actors and comedians, here are the top 10 things to consider for your next public speaking endeavor:
- Research the audience and know them.
- Tailor your message to resonate by attaching some sort of cultural reference whenever possible.
- Engage, don't just inform; use stories, anecdotes, and humor.
- Practice makes perfect; rehearse until you own the stage and the material.
- Feedback is gold; seek honest critiques, not just applause; no one is perfect.
- Body language speaks volumes; use gestures and movements to emphasize points.
- Eye contact; connect personally with audience members.
- Pace your speech; timing can enhance or dull your message.
- The power of the pause; use silence to let key points sink in.
- Visual aids are just that; they aid the presenter, and they shouldn't distract from the presenter or their message.
- Passion is persuasive and contagious; if you're not excited, why should they be?
To truly gauge your public speaking prowess, here's a unique exercise that most actors use to analyze their performance: record your presentation and watch it with the sound off, asking these questions:
Does the presenter smile?
Does the presenter exude positive energy?
Can the essence of the message be somewhat understood non-verbally?
If one registers two or more No's from the above questions, like Tiger Woods or Tom Brady would get a coach to perfect their game, so should the presenter. Make no mistake, business is a sport, and one should always look to perfect their game.
Audiences today want to be engaged and entertained to take them out of the doldrums of facts and figures. Today, to be an effective presenter, one must be an effective storyteller with the ability to weave information through a compelling narrative.
Here's a great trick for a presenter to get their audiences to know and understand them: whenever possible, connect a personal story to the narrative. This not only endears the presenter to their audience but also builds the presenter's personal brand along with their corporate persona.
This information is a call to action. It's an invitation to transform one's public speaking skills from forgettable to unforgettable, from adequate to extraordinary.
All great communicators are perceived as leaders; today's presenters are not just preparing for their next presentation; they are stepping into the role of a visionary leader.
Maybe it's time for a conversation with Joe Sabatino – because the world doesn't just need more speakers; it needs more leaders.
