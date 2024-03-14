Memphis Largest Black Populated City in U.S. Black Filmmaker Fights Black Leaders to acknowledge "Black Memphis History"
Anthony “Amp” Elmore, a prominent Black Memphis Historian, has dedicated himself to preserving & sharing the rich Black Memphis History His contributions span various domains from filmmaking to activism in 2019 Elmore created the film 200 Years of Black Memphis History
Elmore is appealing to the Moral Consciousness of Black Mayors & Elected officials to rightfully acknowledge his Film History noting he is The Father of Memphis Independent Filmmaking whose 1988 Film "The Contemporary Gladiator" Credit unfairly given to White Filmmaker
Memphis is the largest Majority Black City in America Filmmaker Amp Elmore Battles Black on Black Racism Leaders refuse to Acknowledge "Black Memphis History"
On Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Anthony “Amp” Elmore will host the 1st “Black Memphis History Celebration” in the front yard of his residence. This significant event takes place in the historic African American community of Orange Mound at 1035 Semmes Street in Memphis. The purpose of this gathering is to share, celebrate, and learn about "Black Memphis History."
Elmore created the website "Black Memphis History" as a beacon of knowledge and empowerment for generations to come whereas "Black Memphis History" is a "Living Entity" whereas "Black Memphis History" can be learned, shared and inspiring. Acknowledging our History Amp created a Website "Black Memphis History.com"
Elmore, a Memphis native, wears many hats: kickboxing champion, community activist, and pioneer of independent 35mm theatrical filmmaking in Memphis. In 1987 Anthony "Amp" Elmore began production in Memphis of his semi-autobiographical story of his rise to the pinnacle of the Kickboxing world via his 1988 film release "The Contemporary Gladiator." Elmore wrote, produced, directed, scored, help edited and starred in the film.
Elmore's 1988 film release is not only Memphis 1st Independent Theatrical film release, Elmore's film is the 1st Kickboxing film in World Film History. Elmore's journey has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. Click Here to see a video and glimpse into Elmore’s remarkable story:
In 1979 Elmore promoted the 1st Kickboxing bouts in Memphis. In 1981 Elmore was the 1st person to bring E.S.P.N. to Memphis. In 1982 after winning the Professional Karate Association (PKA) world Heavyweight title Elmore became the 1st Kickboxer in America to be sponsored by a major American Corporation; whereas Elmore was sponsored by "The Adolph Coors Company." In 1983 Elmore was named by "Memphis Magazine" 100 most influential Memphians.
Named by the prestigious Black publication Ebony Magazine in 1983 as one of its top 10 bachelors Elmore created style and excitement in Kickboxing whereas in 1983 via an E.S.P.N. bout Memphis Mayor Richard Hackett asked Elmore to allow the City of Memphis to promote Memphis via the canvass noting "Memphis America's Distribution Center."
Elmore known as the "Muhammad Ali of Kickboxing" became a "One Man Memphis Ambassador" whereas in 1986 Elmore met with Bob Johnson the then owner of Black Entertainment Television, whereas Elmore was the 1st to produce B.E.T. Shows that featured Kickboxing bouts from Memphis.
Elmore's film milestone was met with a complex blend of adversity: white supremacy, racism, and even black-on-black racism. Despite these obstacles, Elmore’s film also found an audience in Kenya, whereas Elmore received a hero’s welcome in Kenya whereas he met the late Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi in 1992 who named Elmore an "African Ambassador."
Elmore's filmmaking served as a catalyst of cultural diplomacy via playing in Kenya which lead Elmore to honor the legacies of Dr. King and one of Kenya’s Founding Fathers, Tom Mboya.
2019 was an incredulous and heartbreaking moment for Elmore whereas Elmore experienced " Black on Black Racism" whereas Elmore and his film was denied the opportunity to be included in Memphis Bicentennial Celebration. Despite his significant contributions, Elmore's film history has was not officially acknowledged Undeterred, Elmore rented the Malco Theatre and simultaneously posted the movie on YouTube to ensure its visibility
Black on Black Racism; February 1, 2023 Vice President Kamala History, Civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, Filmmaker Spike Lee and others came to Memphis for the funeral of 29 year old Tyree Nichols who was brutally beaten death by 5 Black Memphis police officers.
Elmore at the time of this writing notes the words "Black Memphis History" has no "Birth Right in Memphis." Birthright in Memphis means more than mere inheritance; it’s a cultural heritage, a tapestry of triumphs and tribulations. It’s the right to remember, to honor ancestors who paved the way, and to continue the fight for justice and equality.
At the time of this writing March of 2024; while Memphis is the most populated African/American city in America. Memphis has a practice and pattern to not only disparage "Black Memphis History" Memphis pattern and practice discourage the teachings of "Black Memphis History" whereas if one does an online search of "Black Memphis History" it does not exist.
Elmore’s passion for Black Memphis History led him to create the 2019 film “200 Years of Black Memphis History”, which stands as the first documented Black Memphis History In this powerful documentary, Elmore advocates for the establishment of a World Class Black Memphis History Museum Cultural and Educational Center that inspires Black pride, community, culture, and family. Notably, Memphis boasts the largest Black population in America.
Anthony Elmore’s commitment to preserving and highlighting this vital history is commendable. By creating a space for public engagement and education, he continues to amplify the voices and stories that have shaped Memphis into the vibrant city it is today. The celebration promises to be a powerful and enlightening experience for all attendees.
As Memphis continues to evolve, Elmore’s legacy as Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Theatrical Filmmaker serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and a testament to the power of storytelling. His contributions are invaluable, bridging the past and present, and encouraging future generations to learn from their history.
Elmore encourages the city of Memphis to support his effort to produce in Memphis the film Dr. Alvin Crawford "The Bone Doctor and the Community of Orange Mound." Elmore would like to write, produce and direct this film. Click Here to learn More.
Elmore continues in his struggles and fight to not only get his Film History and "Black Memphis History" officially acknowledged in Memphis, Elmore is fighting Memphis "Black on Black Racism" to continue the work of Dr. Martin Luther King. From 1957 until his death Dr. King was a member of A.C.O.A or America Committee on Africa.
Elmore is fighting to build trade, culture, family and education between Memphis and a few African countries.
