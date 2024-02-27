Assurex is awarded Sitecore Gold Enterprise Solution Provider Status

Assurex is Sitecore Gold Enterprise Partner

Assurex offers impeccable technology implementation services to enterprise customers globally assisting them in realizing technology vision through Sitecore

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assurex, a leading IT solution provider, today announced it has officially been recognized as a Gold Enterprise Solution Provider by Sitecore, a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. This designation signifies that Assurex has demonstrated exceptional expertise, quality, and customer satisfaction in delivering Sitecore solutions. Additionally, Assurex has consistently proven its ability to serve as a trusted customer advisor, understanding the full capabilities of Sitecore’s products and guiding clients on how to drive value from their investment in industry-recognized solutions.

I am excited about how Assurex is progressing in the Sitecore space and transforming the IT landscape for some of the biggest names on the planet," said Saurabh Sachdeva, founder and CEO of Assurex.

"Be it achieving three specializations, setting up offices in Delhi, Dubai, London, and Delaware, hiring the right talent, and now achieving the Gold Enterprise Solution Provider status, Assurex has been able to assist customers by bringing experts to where they are," adds Saurabh

At Sitecore, we are excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency to the Gold club, and we are happy to award the Gold badge to Assurex," said Nitish Verma, Regional Partners & Alliances Manager – MEA at Sitecore.

"At Sitecore, we take pride in our strong partner ecosystem, and I can say with confidence that Assurex is one of the strongest partners in the region, helping several big brands realize the full potential of Sitecore’s offerings. I look forward to continue working with them to bring incredible value to our esteemed customers," adds Nitish.

About Assurex®

Assurex supports IT implementations for enterprise customers from the UAE to the USA, spanning industries from manufacturing to banking to services. Just imagine what we can do for your business. Founded by technologist Saurabh Sachdeva, it grew from a one-room office in London to four offices in four countries. Learn more about Assurex and discover how it can transform your business by visiting Assurex’s website at https://assurex.co

