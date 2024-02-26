Iconic Self-Defense Classic 'Destructive Self-Defense Course' by Joe Weider Returns in a Remarkable New Edition

Book Cover

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legendary Joe Weider's groundbreaking work, 'Destructive Self-Defense Course', originally published in 1961, is set to make a triumphant return in an exquisitely restored edition. Published with the authorization of Joe Weider's son and 'Weider Health and Fitness', this reissue is a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the fitness industry's pioneers.

About the Book

This meticulous restoration project involved over 800 hours of dedicated work to ensure the timeless essence of 'Destructive Self-Defense Course'. The reissue showcases a commitment to quality, presenting a true collector's item for enthusiasts and a valuable resource for those passionate about self-defense and fitness history.

Joe Weider: A Fitness Icon

Joe Weider, a luminary in the fitness world, was a trailblazer who significantly contributed to the popularization of bodybuilding. As a mentor and publisher, Joe Weider played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of fitness legends, including Arnold Schwarzenegger. His influence continues to resonate in the realms of health and wellness.

Powerful Self-Defense Method and Fitness History

'Destructive Self-Defense Course' is not just a powerful guide to self-defense; it is a journey through the rich history of fitness. This reissue aims to celebrate the legacy of Joe Weider while promoting the enduring significance of understanding and preserving our fitness heritage.

Worldwide Delivery

The new edition of 'Destructive Self-Defense Course' is currently available for pre-order exclusively on the official website destructiveselfdefense.com (deliveries will begin in April 2024). Printed in Europe, this book is available for worldwide delivery at the price of 45€ (about $49).

