Gustavo Loyola joins the advisory board of Stalwart Holdings

Gustavo Loyola

Former president of Brazil’s Central Bank and former independent member of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco will bring extensive knowledge to Stalwart

We are thrilled to have Gustavo Loyola join our advisory board”
— Fabio Dias
LONDON, ENGLAND, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stalwart Holdings is pleased to announce the addition of Dr Gustavo Loyola to its advisory board. Dr Loyola brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial industry, making him a valuable asset to the company.

Mr Loyola is a renowned economist and former president of Brazil's Central Bank. He has also held for more than a decade a position as an independent member of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco, the largest banking institution in Latin America.
With over 40 years of experience in the financial sector, Dr Loyola has a deep understanding of global markets and economic trends.

As a member of Stalwart Holdings' advisory board, Dr Loyola will provide strategic guidance and macroeconomic insights to the design of the fund’s risk management strategy. Further, his extensive knowledge and network in the financial industry will be instrumental in helping Stalwart Holdings achieve its growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to have Gustavo Loyola join our advisory board," said Stalwart Holdings CEO, Dr Fabio Dias. "His impressive background and expertise will be invaluable to our company as we continue to expand our initial operations. We are confident that his contributions will help us make informed decisions and drive our business forward."

Stalwart Holdings is committed to delivering innovative and informed portfolio and risk management solutions, and the addition of Dr Loyola to its advisory board further strengthens its capabilities. The company looks forward to working closely with him and leveraging his insights to achieve its goals.

In addition to Dr Loyola, the fund has also welcomed the arrival of Luiz Felipe to the advisory board. He is a former senior auditor of the Brazil’s Federal Revenue Office and participated actively in the well known “Operation Car Wash,” the largest corruption investigation in the country's history. He will use his extensive knowledge to provide guidance to the overall KYC/AML procedures of the fund.

Fabio Dias
Stalwart Holdings UK LLP
+44 7910 393327
email us here

You just read:

Gustavo Loyola joins the advisory board of Stalwart Holdings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fabio Dias
Stalwart Holdings UK LLP
+44 7910 393327
Company/Organization
Stalwart Holdings UK LLP
61 Bridge Street
Kington, HR5 3DJ
United Kingdom
+44 7910 393327
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Stalwart Holdings UK LLP is an Alternative Investment Fund and an Alternative Investment Manager registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority as a small/sub-threshold self managed alternative investment fund: the company has only one fund and the management company is the same as the managed fund, providing some economies of scale and leaner regulation. The fund has been trading since August 2020 and is run by Dr Fabio Dias, a PhD in Econometrics by the University College London, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the world according to the QS University Rankings. Dr Dias also teaches Financial Modelling at the University of Surrey, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom for Business and Economics according to the Times Higher Education Rankings. Before launching Stalwart, Dr Dias worked for 15 years in risk management roles at Credit Suisse and Lloyds Banking Group.

More From This Author
Gustavo Loyola joins the advisory board of Stalwart Holdings
Hedge funds deliver strong returns in 2023, boosted by a very positive month of December
View All Stories From This Author