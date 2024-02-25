Gustavo Loyola joins the advisory board of Stalwart Holdings
Former president of Brazil’s Central Bank and former independent member of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco will bring extensive knowledge to Stalwart
LONDON, ENGLAND, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stalwart Holdings is pleased to announce the addition of Dr Gustavo Loyola to its advisory board. Dr Loyola brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial industry, making him a valuable asset to the company.
Mr Loyola is a renowned economist and former president of Brazil's Central Bank. He has also held for more than a decade a position as an independent member of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco, the largest banking institution in Latin America.
With over 40 years of experience in the financial sector, Dr Loyola has a deep understanding of global markets and economic trends.
As a member of Stalwart Holdings' advisory board, Dr Loyola will provide strategic guidance and macroeconomic insights to the design of the fund’s risk management strategy. Further, his extensive knowledge and network in the financial industry will be instrumental in helping Stalwart Holdings achieve its growth objectives.
"We are thrilled to have Gustavo Loyola join our advisory board," said Stalwart Holdings CEO, Dr Fabio Dias. "His impressive background and expertise will be invaluable to our company as we continue to expand our initial operations. We are confident that his contributions will help us make informed decisions and drive our business forward."
Stalwart Holdings is committed to delivering innovative and informed portfolio and risk management solutions, and the addition of Dr Loyola to its advisory board further strengthens its capabilities. The company looks forward to working closely with him and leveraging his insights to achieve its goals.
In addition to Dr Loyola, the fund has also welcomed the arrival of Luiz Felipe to the advisory board. He is a former senior auditor of the Brazil’s Federal Revenue Office and participated actively in the well known “Operation Car Wash,” the largest corruption investigation in the country's history. He will use his extensive knowledge to provide guidance to the overall KYC/AML procedures of the fund.
