Limeapple Launches the Preppy Goose Collection; Set to Exhibit at NY Kids Hub Trade Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limeapple announces today the expansion of their product line with the debut of the Preppy Goose collection. This new line of girls' loungewear will be exhibited at the upcoming NY Kids Hub trade show. The collection features a variety of comfortable and stylish pieces perfect for kids on the go.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest collection, Preppy Goose, at the NY Kids Hub trade show," says Limeapple founder Debbie Naren. "The demand for high-quality and fashionable loungewear for girls is growing, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this trend."

Plush and Posh Loungewear

The Preppy Goose collection is a line of plush loungewear that exhibits both style and comfort with an array of vibrant colors and playful patterns. Designed for girls ages 4 to 14, this new line offers a range of sizes and styles for every young fashionista. Made with the same high-quality materials as all Limeapple products, the Preppy Goose collection ensures that girls can express themselves while feeling comfortable and confident.

Debbie Naren comments: "Limeapple is on a mission to empower young girls to express themselves confidently through fashion and fun. Every girl deserves to feel comfortable, stylish, and inspired to be active."

Giving Back To Those In Need

For every purchase made at Limeapple, the company donates five meals to kids in need. Not having access to affordable and nutritious food at an early age is associated with childhood mental health issues as well as increased risks of depression and other health issues. Limeapple's goal is to give 1 million meals, and they’re well on their way to realizing that target via partnerships with the Children's Hunger Fund.

About Limeapple

Limeapple was born from a simple yet powerful idea: to create ethical clothing that not only looks great but also feels great to wear. The brand was inspired by founder Debbie Naren's own experiences as a mother searching for clothing that her daughters would love to wear – clothing that was not only stylish but also comfortable, durable and made with care ethically, allowing girls to move and play with unrestricted freedom. The design team carefully selects the high-quality fabrics and materials, ensuring that each garment not only looks great but is also comfortable and durable enough to keep up with active lifestyles.

About the NY Kids Hub Trade Show

The NY Kids Hub trade show is an annual event that brings together top brands in children's apparel, accessories, toys, and gifts. Taking place in New York City, this event allows attendees to discover new trends, network with industry professionals, and make important business connections.

Limeapple is proud to be a part of this highly anticipated trade show and looks forward to showcasing their newest collection alongside other innovative and trendsetting brands.