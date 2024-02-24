Arrest Made in a Southeast Shooting that Left One Man Dead, Another Injured

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a shooting in Southeast, D.C. that left one man dead and another injured.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4300 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. While responding to the scene, officers were flagged down on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue by a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition. During the investigation, officers were then notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital, who later died.

The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Melvin Dock Jr., of Southwest, DC.

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Maleek Thomas of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23178870

###