Smart Hospitality Market Growth Potential is Booming Now: Honeywell, IBM, Qualsoft
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with Smart Hospitality Market Study Forecast till 2030.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Smart Hospitality market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size.
The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Hospitality market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Wisuite (United States), NEC (Japan), Oracle (United States), Qualsoft (India), Honeywell (United States), Siemens (Germany)..
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Hospitality market is expected to see a growth rate of 22.3% and may see market size of USD47.6 Billion by 2030, currently pegged at USD14.2 Billion..
Definition:
Smart hospitality refers to the integration of advanced technologies and innovative solutions in the hospitality industry to enhance the overall guest experience, streamline operations, and optimize resource management. This concept leverages a variety of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to create a more efficient and personalized environment for both guests and hotel staff.
Market Trends:
With a heightened focus on health and safety, contactless technology adoption was on the rise. This included contactless check-in/out, keyless entry, and mobile payments to minimize physical contact between guests and staff.
Market Drivers:
Smart hospitality solutions offer opportunities for streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency. Automation, data analytics, and IoT integration can optimize processes such as check-in/out, housekeeping, and maintenance.
Market Opportunities:
The demand for contactless solutions has grown, driven by health and safety concerns. Smart hospitality provides an opportunity to implement contactless check-in/out, keyless entry, and mobile payments, offering guests a safer and more convenient experience.
Key Players in This Report Include: IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), Samsung (South Korea), Wisuite (United States), NEC (Japan), Oracle (United States), Qualsoft (India), Honeywell (United States), Siemens (Germany).
The Global Smart Hospitality Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Smart Hospitality Market is Segmented by Global Smart Hospitality Market Breakdown by Application (Hotels, Resorts, Luxury Yachts, Others) by Type (Connected Guest Experience Management, Hotel Operation Management, Automation Management, Real-time Monitoring Management, Security Management System) by Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On- Demand) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Smart Hospitality market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
