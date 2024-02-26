Hyde Welcomes New Advisor

Melinda Yee Franklin, Advisor to Executive Team and Board

Hyde Welcomes Renowned Industry Expert, Melinda Yee Franklin, as New Advisor

WASHINGTON , D.C. , UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde, a leading innovator in AI powered retail inventory forecasting and monetization, proudly announces the addition of Melinda Yee Franklin as an advisor to the executive team and board. With an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, Melinda brings unparalleled expertise in business development, Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG), risk and crisis management, and corporate branding.

As a former senior executive at both United Airlines and JPMorgan Chase, as well as a former presidential appointee in the White House and U.S. Department of Commerce.Melinda is a member of a global network of high-level corporate, government, public, and private sector influencers and leaders focused on sustainable company growth. Melinda's proven track record aligns seamlessly with Hyde's mission, promising exciting advancements in the coming months. Melinda said, “I am ecstatic to join Hyde’s Advisory Board. Hyde is a pioneer in the AI retail space and my goal is to provide strategic advice and create new business opportunities across many industries using Hyde’s state-of-the-art data analytics technology.”

Hyde solves apparel retailers' age-old problem of excess inventory by AI-powered monetization and forecasting decisions.