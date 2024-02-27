Submit Release
New ‘Whistle-Stop Politics’ Website Is Go-To Resource About History Of Campaign Trains In American Politics

Image of “Whistle-Stop Politics” book

Edward Segal’s “Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them”

The Whistle-Stop Politics Website Is A Service Of Campaign Train Historian Edward Segal

Campaign trains are still important for politicians as “eye candy” that can be used to attract the attention of the media and help them connect with voters in the largest cities and smallest towns.”
— Edward Segal, author of “Whistle-Stop Politics”
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the publication earlier this month of "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them," author Edward Segal has launched WhistleStopPolitics.com, the first comprehensive online resource for campaign train-related information.

The website features:
- A chronology of whistle-stopping politicians going back to 1836, with links to newspaper articles and other source materials
- Photos from past campaign tours
- Images of memorabilia of whistle-stopping politicians
- Book trailer
- Blog
- Book reviews and endorsements
- Links to buy ebook and hardcover editions of "Whistle-Stop Politics"

Segal's “Whistle-Stop Politics” can be ordered wherever books are sold online including Amazon at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Whistle-Stop-Politics-Campaign-Reporters-Covered-ebook/dp/B0CDJV4XTV?nodl=1&dplnkId=1fc93f27-7c4b-4940-8044-791b7e2182f6 and Barnes & Noble here: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/whistle-stop-politics-edward-segal/1144757127?ean=9798988645009

About Edward Segal
Edward Segal is the nation’s top expert on the history of campaign trains, and their impact of elections, politics, journalism, and culture. He is one of the few people who has planned a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour and served as a campaign manager, press secretary, and aide to Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional candidates.

Edward Segal
Edward Segal Communications
Campaigntrains@gmail.com
