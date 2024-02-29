RADICLE GROWTH LAUNCHES THE RADICLE CORN VALUE CHAIN CHALLENGE SPONSORED BY US CORN FARMERS
The search is on for Agtech & Growth Companies whose innovative technologies & business models create new uses for corn & sustainable demand for corn productionSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radicle Growth, a company-building platform investing in early-stage agriculture and food technologies, is delighted to announce, "The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge sponsored by US Corn Farmers." The Challenge sets out to invest a minimum of US $1.5M in start-up and growth companies from around the world whose innovative technologies and business models create new uses for corn and long-term sustainable demand for corn production. These companies are expected to be developing new uses of corn that result in replacements for fossil fuel-derived materials with plant-derived materials such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), drop-in chemicals and plastics, compostable materials, and as yet unidentified products and product categories that could be new areas for corn-derived products to be used.
“As the corn industry continues to expand in Iowa and around the country, the surplus of corn carryout is forecasted to increase. Through the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, we will be able to explore innovative uses for this surplus and have the potential to unlock new revenue streams for corn farmers,” said Stan Nelson, Iowa Corn Promotion Board President and a farmer from Middletown, Iowa. “By embracing innovation and demand growth, we can ensure the long-term profitability of all U.S. corn growers and contribute to the economic growth of the country.”
Corn is grown on nearly 100 million acres in the United States. Approximately 48% of corn production is used for animal feed, 30% is used for biofuels, and 22% is for exports and other uses. Corn production is typically responsible for more than $80B of annual value in the United States. Corn farmers across the Midwest produce the bulk of that corn, assuring the vitality of rural communities and driving this economy, and agricultural and downstream market trends are impacting that growth engine. In addition to new demand from new uses, more sustainable corn production systems overall will enhance the demand for any new bio-product in a highly competitive marketplace. With the continuing revolution in AI, biotechnology, and new business models throughout the corn value chain, we anticipate identifying companies able to modify the corn crop, biological and thermochemical processing of the corn crop, high-value health applications, sustainable fuels, and sustainable bioproducts.
“Driving new demand for U.S. corn is a top priority for NCGA and its state partners,” said Harold Wolle, National Corn Growers Association president. “We’re proud to partner with supporting states on this innovative challenge as another way NCGA is working to find new uses for corn and provide sustainable product solutions for consumers.”
Kirk Haney, Managing Partner of Radicle Growth, said: "Feeding and providing plant-based materials for our growing population is paramount. We recognize that to transform our agriculture system and advance solutions in the food and industrial value chains sustainably, we need to find new technologies working to create new uses for corn. We are excited about the opportunity to benefit US corn farmers by finding and funding the best entrepreneurs worldwide who solve these issues."
A minimum of US $1.5 million investment will be made in The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge to one or more winners to accelerate their growth. Apply now at https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-corn-value-chain-sponsored-by-us-corn-farmers/
Investment decisions will be made during a "Pitch Day" in the Fall of 2024. A judging panel of industry experts will hear from 4 finalists who will be chosen from the global applicant pool. In addition to the funding, the winners will also get access to advice from both corn industry experts and Radicle senior executives to help accelerate their company's business and technical efforts.
About ICPB:
The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.org.
About NCGA:
Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide and the interests of more than 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its 50 affiliated state organizations work together to create and increase opportunities for corn growers.
About Radicle Growth:
Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
To stay informed on Radicle Challenges, visit: https://radicle.vc/the-radicle-challenge/.
