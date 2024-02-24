New PS for Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs.

The new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs was sworn in by the Acting Governor General, Patterson Oti formalizing his appointment by the Public Service Commission.

George Hoaáu took up the position following his swearing in at the Government House on Friday.

The position was vacant following the expiry of the former Permanent Secretary’s (MJLA) contract.

Mr. Hoaáu has since signed his contract and will take up position forthwith.

Hailed from Manawai Village, East Are’are, Mr Hoaáu has a wealth of experience in serving international and regional organisations as well as the National Government.

Mr. Hoaáu was until recently a consultant with OXFAM (Vanuatu) and Tetra Tech International (Australia).

From 2020 to 2023, he was the Deputy Director General for the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat, Port Vila, Vanuatu where he also became the Acting Director General of MSG.

PS Hoaáu completed his Graduate doctoral scholar in International relations and diplomacy at the University of the South Pacific, Fiji in 2019.

Prior, he served the National Government as the Ministry of Health and Medical Service’s Under Secretary for Administration and Finance.

From 2005 – 2013, he was the Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and served as head of all branches within the Ministry.

Mr. Hoaáu holds a Master of International law from the Australian National University, Canberra, Australia.

His hobbies are reading on innovation, faith, creativity and futurism. He is an abstract painter and folk blues musician. Under the artist name “1978”, he has released last September a single Werantoro with Mangrove production, New Caledonia.

He is married to Dianah Hoa’au. Children- Jedidiah Hoa’au, Enya Hoa’au and Jabez de Hoa’au.

