Three Green Valley Communities receive Community Clean-UP Challenge Prizes

Honiara, Solomon Islands (23rd February 2024). The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) has awarded prizes to the three winners of the “Community Clean-Up challenge” organised last year as part of the greening of the games campaign.

The challenge involved community groups in and around Honiara organising themselves to cleanup a certain area within town. All activities were recorded and posted on social media with a special key message surrounding the idea to keep our environment clean.

The challenge attracted a total of seven groups but only three were able to complete the whole process.

On Tuesday this week the three groups, all from Zone one at Green Valley area received their prizes at a small ceremony at the Rove Police Club.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Secretary Corporate Mr. Karl Kuper congratulated the groups and encouraged them to continue with the good work they have started.

“I believe your participation in this cleanup challenge, you have learned the importance of safeguardingour environment and keeping our communities clean so I urge you to continue with your community waste management programs so that other communities can also follow suit”

Mr Kuper added that MECDM and its partners will look at ways to improve and promote this kind of activities in its pursuit to providing a safe, sustainable and resilient environment for Solomon Islands.

The – Challenge was funded by the Australian Government through Pacific Ocean Litter Project (POLP) under SPREP and the Solomon Islands Government.

The three communities received a total of Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars as first, Second and third Prizes.

Ends//