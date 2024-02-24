Updated with Video* MPD Seeks Suspects and Vehicle in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the community’s help to identify suspects and a vehicle who committed an armed robbery in Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 2:21 a.m., the suspects were in a vehicle in the drive-thru of a business in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the employee open the register. The employee complied. The suspect reached in through the window and grabbed the register containing money. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle, described as a four-door blue Hyundai Elantra with an unknown MD temporary tag, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/J_4DcXEFq3k

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24023115

###