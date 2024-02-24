Didi Krishna Kumari to Grace Hong Kong with Transformative Teachings This February

Didi Krishna Kumari Embarks on South East Asia Tour Chaos to Consistency on Feb 24 with Didi Krishna Kumari Hosted by Vivek Mahbubani Didi Krishna Kumari to Conduct English and Sindhi Talks in Hong Kong

The heart that loves breathes out peace to all beings on the earth!”” — Dada J.P. Vaswani

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revered spiritual leader, Didi Krishna Kumari, is set to embark on a transformative journey to Hong Kong from February 24th to February 28th, 2024. Hosted by the Sadhu Vaswani Centre (SVC) Hong Kong, Didi's visit promises to offer profound insights and practical wisdom to all attendees.

The itinerary includes three remarkable events, each designed to enlighten and inspire individuals on their spiritual path. On Saturday, February 24th, from 3 PM to 5 PM, Didi will lead a dynamic youth event titled "Chaos to Consistency" at SVC Hong Kong. This event will be hosted by English and Cantonese Stand-up Comedian Vivek Madhubani and the session aims to empower young minds to navigate life's challenges with resilience and clarity.

Continuing her journey, on Monday, February 26th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Didi will deliver an enlightening discourse in English titled "Choose Happiness" at the Regal Kowloon Hotel in Kowloon. Attendees can expect to explore the keys to finding lasting happiness and contentment in their lives.

On Wednesday, February 28th, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Didi will conduct a special Sindhi event titled "Ruh Rihaan" at the Regal Kowloon Hotel, delving into the depths of the soul and offering profound spiritual insights.

All events are open to the public and free to attend. Participants can look forward to engaging talks, interactive workshops, enlightening Q&A sessions with Didi, and complimentary blessed vegetarian meals.

Didi Krishna Kumari, the esteemed spiritual leader, is renowned for her profound understanding of Dada J.P. Vaswani's teachings. With a background steeped in spirituality and service, Didi carries forward Dada's legacy with grace and devotion, guiding individuals towards inner peace and fulfillment.

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune, headquartered in India, and the Sadhu Vaswani Center for World Peace USA play pivotal roles in fostering global harmony and understanding. Through various digital initiatives, including workshops, literature, and online platforms, they strive to spread Dada's message of forgiveness, compassion, and world peace to every corner of the globe.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the wisdom and compassion of Didi Krishna Kumari firsthand. Join us in Hong Kong and embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

For more information and to RSVP for the events, please contact Manoj Moorjani at +852 98313535 | mhmoorjani@gmail.com

