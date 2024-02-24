Goldgenie Debuts the Exquisite 24k Gold Samsung S24 Range: Redefining Precious Metal Customization
EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldgenie, the epitome of luxury customization, proudly introduces its latest triumph: the 24k Gold Samsung S24 Range. This stunning collection combines the cutting-edge technology of Samsung with Goldgenie's exquisite craftsmanship, offering a smartphone experience that redefines technology-based precious metal embellished devices.
Founded in 1995 by the visionary entrepreneur Laban Roomes, Goldgenie has continuously pushed the boundaries of luxury customization. In 2007, the company made history by securing the first televised investment on Dragons Den, the renowned entrepreneurial show, from none other than multi-millionaire and serial entrepreneur James Caan. Demonstrating his groundbreaking portable gold plating device, Roomes captivated audiences and investors alike, earning an investment that propelled Goldgenie to new heights.
Since then, Goldgenie has become synonymous with luxury, gracing the shelves of prestigious retailers such as the ones the company launched its brand in Harrods and Selfridges, the brand's unrivalled craftsmanship and attention to detail have garnered the attention of elite clientele worldwide, including esteemed companies like AMEX, Viacom, Rolls Royce, and Bently Motors, among others.
Goldgenie’s list of celebrity clients reads like a who's who of the rich and famous, with luminaries such as Elton John, the Beckhams, 50 Cent, Jackie Chan, Kevin Hart, Floyd Mayweather, and members of the Royal Family entrusting the brand with their most precious possessions while also raising much-needed funds for some of the attached A lists associated Charities like EJAF which was founded by Elton John in 1992 when Laban Roomes created the 900+ series of luxury crystallized iPods cordially named “Starburst” range of iPods which when launched simultaneously sold out in Harrods and Selfridges.
Among Goldgenie's most iconic creations is its customization of the iconic Apple iPhone in 24k gold, solid 18k hallmarked gold, and even encrusted with diamonds, setting the standard for luxury smartphones – evident in its new 24k Gold iPhone 15 range. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence has earned it a reputation as the go-to destination for those seeking the ultimate in luxury technology.
"We are proud to introduce the 24k Gold Samsung S24 Range, the latest addition to our illustrious portfolio," said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie. "With this collection, we continue to redefine luxury in the smartphone industry, offering discerning customers a blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance."
Goldgenie's journey from humble beginnings to global prominence is a testament to the power of innovation and perseverance. Roomes' vision, coupled with Goldgenie's unwavering commitment to excellence, has solidified the brand's position as a leader in the world of luxury customization.
For more information about the 24k Gold Samsung S24 Range and other luxury customizations by Goldgenie, please visit https://www.goldgenie.com/ or download their 2024 Product Brochure here.
About Goldgenie:
Goldgenie is a world-renowned provider of luxury customizations, specializing in embellishing high-end gadgets and accessories with precious metals and gemstones. Goldgenie was founded in London and expanded to Dubai, UAE.
With a legacy of excellence spanning over three decades, Goldgenie continues to set the standard for luxury customization in the technology industry.
Website : https://www.goldgenie.com/
Stephanie Fox
