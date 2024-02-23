PHILIPPINES, February 23 - Press Release

February 23, 2024 Liberalizing education sector should open up opportunities, enhance research and development -- Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said any move to liberalize the education sector should provide opportunities that otherwise are not available in the country such as those in the area of research and development (R&D). The senator emphasized the need to scrutinize the potential consequences and benefits associated with allowing full foreign ownership in the country's education sector. Such analysis should zero in on how such a policy shift could underpin economic growth, and improve the quality of education, particularly in R&D, he said. "The legislature is looking at education as a means to drive the economy. Hopefully, by liberalizing education, we can attract foreign direct investments. Will we really attract foreign direct investments in the education sector by allowing full foreign ownership?" Gatchalian asked education stakeholders during a hearing on Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, which proposes amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. The hearing focused on Section 4, Article XIV of the Constitution. Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose Bautista, former Vice President for Academic Affairs of the University of the Philippines, surmised the country isn't likely to attract foreign higher education institutions to invest in the country for many reasons. She pointed out that while the country has a young population, those in the upper class and middle class are too insignificant in numbers that few will be able to afford to pay. In the case of maritime education, Dr. Bautista mentioned that Europeans, for instance, are unlikely to enter the Philippines due to its vulnerability. Instead, they will opt to adopt specific schools in the country and accredit them, emphasizing that any move to open the sector to foreign investors should be targeted and not fully liberalized. But policy analyst Dr. Emmanuel Santos maintained that opening up the education sector would likely attract investments from foreign learning institutions. He cited the case of Vietnam, which secured from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology AUD 250 million in strategic investment funds in education, research, partnerships, and campus infrastructure. Still, Gatchalian wants to look at the potential amount of foreign investments that the country could possibly attract in the event it decides to open up the education sector. "I understand there is a great potential for hard investments to come in if we open up and in the process develop other education components such as research and other facets," he added. Liberalisasyon ng sektor ng edukasyon dapat magbigay ng mga oportunidad, magpahusay sa pananaliksik at pag-unlad -- Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na anumang hakbang para gawing liberal ang sektor ng edukasyon ay dapat magbigay ng mga oportunidad tulad halimbawa sa larangan ng pananaliksik at pag-unlad o research and development (R&D). Binigyang-diin ng senador ang pangangailangang suriin ang maaaring kahinatnan at mga benepisyo sakaling pahintulutan natin ang ganap na pagmamay-ari ng mga dayuhan pagdating sa sektor ng edukasyon sa bansa. Ang nasabing pagsusuri ay dapat sumentro sa kung paano mapapabuti ang kalidad ng edukasyon at ekonomiya ng bansa kung bubuksan natin sa mga dayuhang mamumuhunan ang sektor ng edukasyon, lalo na sa R&D. "Ang lehislatura ay tumitingin sa edukasyon bilang isang paraan upang pasiglahin ang ekonomiya. Makakaakit nga ba talaga tayo ng foreign direct investments sa sektor ng edukasyon kung papayagan natin ang ganap na pagmamay-ari ng mga dayuhan?" Ito ang tanong ni Gatchalian sa mga education stakeholder sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado sa Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, na nagmumungkahi ng mga pagbabago sa ilang mga probisyon sa ekonomiya ng 1987 Constitution. Nakatuon ang pagdinig sa Section 4, Article XIV ng Saligang Batas. Ayon kay Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose Bautista, dating Bise Presidente ng Academic Affairs ng University of the Philippines, mukhang mahihirapan ang bansa na makaakit ng mga dayuhang mamumuhunan sa higher education institutions dahil sa maraming dahilan. Ipinunto niya na kakaunti lang sa populasyon ng bansa ang kayang makapagbayad ng matrikula sa mga mamahaling eskwelahan. Sa kaso ng maritime education, inihalimbawa ni Dr. Bautista na ang mga Europeans ay malabong pumasok sa Pilipinas dahil sa kahinaan nito. Sa halip, pipiliin daw nilang mag-adopt ng ilang mga eskwelahan o unibersidad para i-accredit na lang mga ito. Binigyang-diin niya na anumang hakbang upang buksan ang sektor sa mga dayuhang mamumuhunan ay dapat na targeted at hindi dapat ganap na liberalized. Ngunit ang policy analyst na si Dr. Emmanuel Santos ay nanindigan na ang pagbubukas ng sektor ng edukasyon ay maaaring makaakit ng mga pamumuhunan mula sa mga dayuhang institusyon ng pag-aaral. Binanggit niya ang kaso ng Vietnam, na nakakuha mula sa Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology ng AUD 250 milyon na strategic investment funds sa edukasyon, pananaliksik, pakikipagsosyo, at imprastraktura ng paaralan. Gayunpaman, nais ni Gatchalian na suriin ang potensyal na halaga ng dayuhang pamumuhunan sakaling magdesisyon ang bansa na lubusan nang buksan ang sektor ng edukasyon. "Naiintindihan ko na may malaking potensyal para sa mamumuhunan na pumasok kung bubuksan natin nang lubusan ang bansa para sa kanila at kalaunan ay mapapalawak ang iba pang aspeto ng sektor ng edukasyon tulad ng pananaliksik," dagdag niya.