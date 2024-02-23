Submit Release
MPD Arrests Teenagers for Armed Robbery Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced that three teenagers have been arrested for multiple armed robbery offenses that occurred within the Sixth District.

 

  • Armed Carjacking: On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the victim was sitting inside his car in the 800 block of 46th Street, Northeast, when two suspects approached him. Both suspects brandished handguns, took property from the victim, and fled with his vehicle. CCN: 24023373
  • Attempted Armed Robbery of an Establishment: On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at approximately 8:29 p.m., three suspects entered a business in the 4600 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining anything. CCN: 24026768
  • Attempted Armed Robbery of an Establishment: On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at approximately 11:39 p.m., two suspects entered a business in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining anything. CCN: 24026895

 

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a 15-year-old male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses. Additionally, he was charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

 

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a 14-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Armed Robbery for the Sheriff Road offense and the Nannie Helen Burroughs offense.

 

Also on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a 16-year-old male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking for the 46th Street offense. He was additionally charged with Armed Robbery for an offense that occurred on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at approximately 1:21 p.m., in the 1000 block of 45th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24014011

 

