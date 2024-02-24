Officer Involved Critical Incident in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in Green Bay, Wis. that occurred on the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2024.

The Green Bay Police Department responded to a weapons violation call. A Green Bay police officer located a vehicle believed to be involved on Green Ridge Drive near Open Gate Trail in the City of Green Bay. The subject fired their weapon. The subject and the officer then exchanged gunfire. The subject was injured. Lifesaving measures were performed. The subject was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to their injuries. A firearm was located at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The involved officer from Green Bay Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The involved officer was wearing a body camera during the incident and the Green Bay Police Department has squad cameras.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.